Mayor Patrick Collins

Late last week, I was given the opportunity to really see America’s Air Force display its air power in real life. Col. Barrington sent many local leaders from the Cheyenne area, northern Colorado and the panhandle of Nebraska to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. There, we watched the launch of a Minuteman III missile.

Last week’s observation was pretty exciting, although it was not my first trip. However, in the past, the launches were either delayed due to the weather or other world events. Nonetheless, this trip had perfect weather; no clouds in the sky, and the missile launched right on time, with spectacular effect. I tell you, what an experience! It helped me understand much more about the mission of our local airmen and the strength of our military power.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

