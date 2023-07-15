Mayor Patrick Collins

It finally feels like summer, and Judy and I have enjoyed having meals on the deck, walking the dog, and, one of my personal favorites — getting out to hit a few golf balls. The area is so green and beautiful; I hope you all are getting out and enjoying our fair city and warm weather, too.

LEADS and the private sector have been partnering on the High Plains Business Park, where we hope to site a huge data center in the near future. Beyond the first phase, a 2,100-acre second phase is in the master planning stage. It was interesting to see the potential location for future primary jobs. This plan requires much work, but the potential right off the interstate idea is amazing.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

