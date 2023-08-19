Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

This has been one of the toughest and most emotional weeks of my term as your mayor. Unfortunately, we’ve recently lost two valued members of our team.

Aaron Booker served Cheyenne for almost 20 years as a firefighter. One thing I have learned is firefighters have a higher cancer rate than the general public. Fighting fires exposes firefighters to carcinogens, and Aaron was, unfortunately, one of those who contracted a fatal cancer.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus