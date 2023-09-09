Mayor Patrick Collins

Judy and I really enjoyed our time away from work during our short vacation in Mexico. We joined our good friends Steve and Jeanne for five days of sunshine and relaxation. I had been working on getting my weight under 200 pounds — let’s just say my goal is under pressure after our trip.

It is good to be back in Cheyenne. We used Labor Day to get ready for work and get in the right mindset to head back to work.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

