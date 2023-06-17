Mayor Patrick Collins

I spent last week in Cody for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ annual convention. I really do enjoy spending time with other mayors and council members from across the state. I was tasked with chairing our resolution committee. Our cities and towns create the resolutions to give direction to our legislative committee for the next legislative session. The discussion was spirited, and I enjoyed the experience.

I learned that the Legislature recently passed a rule requiring mayors and council members to take an eight-hour class to get certified in their job. I agree it is a good idea, but I wonder why the Legislature exempted themselves from the rule.

