Mayor Patrick Collins

Mayor Patrick Collins

I can’t believe it is already June. Where has the time gone?? I drove to Cody this week to attend the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ annual conference. I have lived in Wyoming for a very long time, and I have never seen it so green. From Cheyenne, all the way to Cody, it is beautiful in all shades of green. I could get used to this, except I am tiring of all the rain.

I started out this week’s activities welcoming the Wyoming Writers to Cheyenne for their annual conference. I was a bit shocked by the number of folks who attended the event. I find writing a very tough thing to do, so it was a pleasant surprise to meet so many people who have written novels, blogs, etc. I think writers are so important to our society, especially in a sparsely populated state like Wyoming. The rest of our nation and the world don’t know or understand the Wyoming experience, our values and character. Writers are our ambassadors, sharing the narrative and humanizing our state and people. I enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to attend.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus