Mayor Patrick Collins

I love how simple phone calls can lead to incredible opportunities, I was talking with Kit and Donna about their interest in Cheyenne, to build residential housing and commercial facilities. From our conversation, I learned about a company they are working with in Colorado that would be a perfect fit for Cheyenne and all of Wyoming. I hope this chance encounter ends with significant conversations and maybe a new manufacturing facility located in our beautiful city.

In the past year and a half, our City Council has spent many Friday afternoons in work sessions. The purpose is to make sure all the council members have the same information and the opportunity to ask questions. I love it because it is also informative to the community about what the City Council is working on.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

