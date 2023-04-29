Mayor Patrick Collins

My kids grew up playing hockey at the Ice and Events Center. Judy and I absolutely loved the experience and the relationships with the other players and parents. This week, staff met with the volunteer leadership group that dedicates so much time organizing youth hockey in Cheyenne. The topic of conversation was the possibility of a junior hockey team making Cheyenne its new home and the upcoming contract for ice time. The only thing I don’t miss about the hockey experience is the horrible smell of a high school goalie’s gear. Our youth hockey program currently has 230 hockey players and growing.

We had another meeting this week with the director of the animal shelter. We are continually working on the new three-year contract. We are making great progress, and I’m confident we will meet the deadline of June 1 to get this contract approved. I hope to see you all at the Fur Ball on Saturday night.

