Mayor Patrick Collins mug.jpg

Mayor Patrick Collins

Have you ever had such a busy week that it just flew by, but it did not feel like work because you were having so much fun? That has been my week! However, the best part has been coming home at night to the surprise of my grandson visiting. Such a warm, fuzzy feeling it gives me!

Michael Skinner was in the mayor’s office when I was elected. He was our public information officer and did a great job. He was recently promoted to ensure the new enterprise software we are purchasing is successfully implemented. We are spending more than a million dollars in this endeavor to allow the public to do business electronically with the city. Michael gave me an update, and I am happy to report our first module is almost ready to go live. I am confident we will be successful with Michael guiding the team and the hard work of our staff.

Patrick Collins is the mayor of Cheyenne.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus