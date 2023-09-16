There are people who really don’t believe God exists. I’m not talking about atheists. I’m talking about those who make a show of being in the pews Sunday morning, but use their day job to cause suffering, openly violating the Word of God.
Among them is the governor of Texas. A 3-year-old child recently died because there was no emergency medical care on the publicity-stunt bus Gov. Greg Abbott deployed to send asylum seekers to “liberal” states. His political gamesmanship proves he is not as “pro-life” or God-fearing as he claims.
Abbott and some Texas troopers stand accused by a co-worker alleging troopers “were given orders to push people back into the water to go back to Mexico,” and ordered not to give water to thirsty asylum seekers, though many were suffering from heat exhaustion.
Abbott ordered the river be booby-trapped with razor wire, intentionally causing serious injuries to people “including a woman who had a miscarriage while entangled in the wire.”
The whistleblower and other law enforcement officers encountered “a group of about 120 people, including small children and nursing babies, exhausted, hungry and tired along a fence line on the U.S. side.”
He told a Texas newspaper, “We called the shift officer in command, and we were given orders to push the people back into the water” in order to force them back to Mexico.
This trooper appears to be one of the few witnessing this humanitarian crime willing to integrate what he learns on Sunday morning into how he lives. “I believe,” he wrote to his superiors, “we have stepped over a line into the inhumane. We need to operate correctly in the eyes of God. We need to recognize that these are people who are made in the image of God and need to be treated as such.” Amen.
Abbott and the troopers under his command need to listen to the God they claim to believe in and do that which God asks of us in Deuteronomy 10, i.e., “Circumcise the foreskin of your heart, and do not be stubborn any longer.”
They ought to live as though they actually believe the day will come when they must answer to the God who says in that same chapter of Deuteronomy, “For the LORD your God is God of gods and Lord of lords, the great God, mighty and awesome … who executes justice for the orphan and the widow, and who loves the outsiders living among you, providing them food and clothing. You shall also love outsiders, for you were outsiders in the land of Egypt.” (NIRV)
Neither does Abbott believe the warnings in Matthew 25 that on judgment day the goats will be separated from the sheep, and salvation determined by whether we used our days on Earth to serve “the least of these.”
Then there’s the secular law. Seeking asylum from persecution is a human right under U.S. and international law. These desperate people that he and others vilify have every legal right to cross that border and have their claims adjudicated.
Abbott touts his church-going. “Religion has been part of my life from my very beginning. My grandfather was a pastor, so it’s been just a natural part of my life.” God responds to Abbott and those like him, “When you spread out your hands in prayer, even when you offer many prayers, I’m not listening. Your hands are full of blood!’ Isaiah 1:15 (NIV)
Anyone believing in the existence of God knows we’re not called to engage in the politics of personal power, but in the politics of liberation. God sides with the least of these, not with those who abuse power.
Jesus telling this church-going grandstanding grandson of a preacher man to love the least of these proved woefully inadequate. So a federal judge intervened, ordering Texas to remove the razor-wired booby trap. An appeals court, however, said Abbott is free to taunt the God he claims to believe in. And so he does.
