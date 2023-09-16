Rodger McDaniel FILE

There are people who really don’t believe God exists. I’m not talking about atheists. I’m talking about those who make a show of being in the pews Sunday morning, but use their day job to cause suffering, openly violating the Word of God.

Among them is the governor of Texas. A 3-year-old child recently died because there was no emergency medical care on the publicity-stunt bus Gov. Greg Abbott deployed to send asylum seekers to “liberal” states. His political gamesmanship proves he is not as “pro-life” or God-fearing as he claims.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

