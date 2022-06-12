We’ll soon learn what kind of grit the University of Wyoming trustees and its president have. If UW’s leadership is not up to this challenge, it will cease to exist as a legitimate institution of higher education.
This isn’t the first rodeo for extremists in the Wyoming Legislature. They have a history of bullying UW. Current UW President Ed Seidel and the trustees have two models from which to choose as they grapple with this attack – the “Dubois model” and the “Buchanan model.”
In 2000, a law professor wrote a book the powerful ranching community didn’t like and probably didn’t read. They judged the book by its cover.
“Western Range Revisited: Removing Livestock from Public Lands to Conserve Native Biodiversity” was the scholarly work of Debra Donahue. The president of the state Senate couldn’t handle academic freedom.
Sen. Jim Twiford, R-Douglas, introduced a bill to shutter UW’s College of Law. “We’ve got some unlicensed, unbridled folks running that over there that ought to be smarter than to be biting the hand that’s feeding them.”
The university president at the time, Phillip Dubois, defended Donahue’s right to academic freedom. “The loyalty oath went out in the 1950s,” he said, adding that UW wants “the best scholars we can get.” The university, under his administration, didn’t yield an inch to the bullies. Twiford learned sacred cows make the best crow pie.
Next came the Carbon Sink scandal. A unique piece of artwork was placed on the campus. It critiqued society’s reliance on fossil fuels and the impact on climate and forests, using coal and beetle-killed timber to depict how and why the planet was going down the drain.
A legislator beholden to the mining industry saw the sculpture as an affront to an industry that funded his campaigns. Rep. Tom Lubnau, R-Gillette, the House majority leader and soon to become Speaker, threatened, “I am considering introducing legislation to avoid any hypocrisy at UW by ensuring that no fossil fuel-derived tax dollars find their way into the University of Wyoming funding stream.” The president of the Wyoming Mining Association demanded the university explain, “What kind of crap is this?”
Unlike Dubois, Tom Buchanan, president at that time, succumbed in a performance that should stand as an example of how not to give in to political bullies. Under threats from legislators and mining lobbyists, Buchanan ran for cover. He instructed UW employees to destroy Carbon Sink. The coal and timber elements of the sculpture were burned in the UW power plant.
Both earlier incidents, though regrettable, were simply cases of special-interest lawmakers throwing their weight around for personal political gain. Today, UW is the target of “genuine believers,” far-right culture warriors waging a hate-fueled religious crusade.
During the most recent session of the Legislature, the Senate voted to eliminate UW’s gender studies program. The House refused to go along. But legislators crafted a compromise which assured the battle would get uglier.
UW was required to report to the Legislature, setting the stage for extremists to showboat. Earlier, UW issued a strong statement calling the action “an attack on academic freedom” and saying it “undermines our democracy and may also violate national accreditation standards.”
When UW officials made their initial report to the Appropriations Committee, the culture warriors counterattacked. The sponsor of the defunding amendment wants UW to believe she speaks for most of us. “Can you tell me why public funds can be used to support this if there is a vast constituency that doesn’t support this?” Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, asked.
No academic institution can survive such blatant theocratic attempts to manipulate its curriculum and limit its academic freedom.
So far, UW President Ed Seidel has performed admirably – more like Dubois than Buchanan – but this is far from over. If extremists get their way and gender studies are banned, academic freedom will be a thing of the past, and the state’s only university will be a national disgrace that few bright students will want to call their alma mater.