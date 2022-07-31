Beginning with the John Birch Society, and continuing with Trumpism, a vocal minority wants to control school boards in order to control of the minds of children.
In March of 1961, Wyoming Sen. Gale McGee, a staunch Bircher opponent, was invited to Phoenix to witness how “badly torn apart” the community was by “agitations” stirred by the Birchers over certain textbooks used in local schools. The Birchers have morphed into “Moms for Liberty” and likeminded extremists.
Ironic, isn’t it, that book banners call themselves “Moms for Liberty”? What they want is not liberty, but tyranny. You need to vote for school board candidates as if the education of your children depends on it. It does.
Having civil conversations with those with whom we disagree is a lofty goal, but how do you do that with self-righteous zealots who are hellbent on dictating what books your children read? Where does that conversation begin?
“Gee, don’t you think I should have a voice in choosing which books my children read?” Where does the conversation go after that opening line? Have you listened to a Laramie County School District 1 board meeting?
These folks who disrupt and distort didn’t come up with this on their own. The locals are simply pawns and find personal relevancy in carrying water for someone else’s hate-filled agenda, i.e., marginalizing LGBTQ kids and students of color.
They may have local zip codes, but they are animated by national culture-war commanders with an anti-LGBTQ, white supremacist, Christian nationalism mindset and the need to ignite local conflicts to further a bigger right-wing political agenda. They are a small minority with loud voices, and are not bound by truth.
They read a few lines taken out of context from the books they have been told to oppose and throw around words like “pornography.” They can’t define it, but, as Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously said, “I know it when I see it,” and when they see it, they become our watchdogs.
They read snippets of the Bible, listen to scripturally abusive preachers and make it their duty to save the world from its sin. For them, “loving your neighbor” means dictating that all of us live the way they think we should.
They insist on substituting their lack of knowledge and education for that of the professional librarians the school district employs to make decisions about which books to put on the school library shelves.
What causes them to grind their teeth to sharp point? LCSD1’s policy, providing “materials shall be chosen to foster respect for all people, including gender, minority, and ethnic groups, and shall realistically represent our pluralistic society with its diverse roles and lifestyles. Materials shall be designed to help students gain an awareness and understanding of many important contributions made to our civilization by gender, minority, and ethnic groups.”
The policy allows parents to opt out if they don’t want their children reading certain books. That’s not enough. The zealots are true believers on a mission to marginalize children who are different from those they think they are raising. They are in for a surprise.
“Stand back and stand by” Moms for Liberty (or whoever you call yourselves). You are trying to control our children when you can’t control your own. Statistically it’s likely some of your children are gay or transgender, some will experiment with sex earlier than you’d predict, some will become pregnant as teens, others will use drugs, and most will engage in behaviors you cannot imagine. If you try to shield them from learning responsibly what children their age have a yearning to know, there may be price to pay in your homes.
The price? Alienation from your own children. Some of you will reject your own children because you’re so deeply enmeshed in your self-righteous cause. In other families, your children will reject you.
But that’s your business. Let’s make a deal. You stay out of our homes, and we’ll stay out of yours. Then we can have a civil conversation.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.