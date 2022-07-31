Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

Beginning with the John Birch Society, and continuing with Trumpism, a vocal minority wants to control school boards in order to control of the minds of children.

In March of 1961, Wyoming Sen. Gale McGee, a staunch Bircher opponent, was invited to Phoenix to witness how “badly torn apart” the community was by “agitations” stirred by the Birchers over certain textbooks used in local schools. The Birchers have morphed into “Moms for Liberty” and likeminded extremists.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

