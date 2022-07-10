An open letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
Dear Nancy, I see Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone banned you from receiving Communion in retaliation for your political position on a woman’s right to choose.
He wrote, “I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically (sic) repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.”
Don’t feel lonely. His brethren banned me before they knew my position on abortion simply because I’m a Protestant.
A lot of Jesus followers over the centuries have conjured more non-biblical rules to keep people on the outside looking in than they have written to bring them to the Table. The reason it’s called “the Lord’s Table” is because it’s his, not ours.
Madam Speaker, on behalf of the people of Highlands Presbyterian, I invite you to share Communion with us. We don’t ban anyone. We believe using the Table to divide is outside the boundaries established by scripture.
Admittedly, as a non-Catholic Christian, I am unfamiliar with the Catholic Code of Canon Law, but I am familiar with the Gospels. They say nothing about abortion, but plenty about who is entitled to Communion. The Gospels are clear. Jesus set the standard. All are welcome.
Betraying, or denying Jesus would seem to be serious transgressions. If anyone deserved a letter like you got, it would have been Judas and Peter. Right?
Yet, Jesus believed even Judas, who was about to betray him, was entitled to share the cup and the bread. He also gave Communion to Peter who he knew would soon deny even knowing who Jesus was.
During that first Last Supper, Jesus sent a powerful message when he shared the meal with Judas and Peter. No one is to be banned from the Lord’s Table.
It’s such an odd interpretation of an Archbishop’s responsibility to “be concerned for all the Christian faithful” entrusted to his care. Not only is he showboating, but his behavior constitutes an opportunistic abuse of ecclesiastical power and demonstrates a complete absence of grace.
Perhaps I’m too quick to judge. Maybe I should submit a Freedom of Information request for the complete list of everyone the good Archbishop has banned from receiving Communion.
This is just a guess, but I’d bet that on his “banned communicant’s list” there are no politicians who oppose maternal health care funding. There are likely none on that list who oppose early childhood development, child nutrition programs or affordable child care.
Certainly, the Archbishop never sent such a letter as you received to any of the politicians who obstruct gun safety laws while witnessing continual mass shootings or those who support the death penalty or violate the scriptural command to welcome foreigners and treat them like human beings.
Five’ll get you ten there are no white supremacists on his list, nor anyone else who carves out an exemption for LGBTQ folks from the commandment that we love one another.
More relevant, do you suppose there are any men on the Archbishop’s list who impregnated a woman and either paid for her abortion or failed to provide financial support for the child? Nah.
When Jesus said, “Do this in remembrance of me,” he was speaking of sharing Communion. The Archbishop would do well to remember Jesus when writing such a letter.
It would have been advisable for an archbishop who feels empowered to exclude anyone from the Table to reconsider such words as he employed in his letter to you, Nancy.
Before sending the letter, he should have asked himself, “Is this the kind of letter to which Jesus would affix his signature?” He should further inquire of himself, “Am I doing this ‘in remembrance of Jesus’ or in furtherance of my personal agenda?”
I think Jesus would say, “When in doubt, invite them to the Table.”