If you feel like the world is unraveling, that’s because it is.
Wintertime wildfires rage in the Rockies. Summertime temperatures melt glaciers at the North Pole. Rivers serving as water sources for large cities and small farms near a trickle. The predicted climate apocalypse is upon us, and the U.S. Senate permits an archaic anti-democratic filibuster rule to prevent members from voting to address the crisis.
Philosophical descendants of those who owned slaves and lynched Blacks to enforce white supremacy engineered a return to Jim Crow racism when we thought the arc of history had been bent toward justice. The American “melting pot” turns out to be a “boiling pot,” in which the proverbial frog is dying as the heat gradually increases.
The American Republic is teetering, an election away from extinction. An oligarchy replaced the government of the people, by the people and for the people, and may soon give way to an authoritarian regime. A quarter of all voters support using force to reinstate the man who lost the last presidential election.
The anachronistic Electoral College, where losers go to become winners, is a playground for demagogues. Congress is a mud-wrestling venue for conspiracy theorists. The Supreme Court is a wholly owned subsidiary of the radical right, whose senior member’s wife conspired to overturn a free and fair election while he votes to protect the Insurrectionist-in-Chief.
A coup attempt is said to look like tourists strolling through the U.S. Capitol, despite violence witnessed by millions. Who we gonna believe? Tucker Carlson or our lying eyes? Congressmen gleefully violate their oaths of office. Cowardly politicians are rewarded for believing what they are told they must believe to remain members of the cult. Courageous politicians are demeaned as former supporters forswear them to achieve their own ego-driven goals. (Looking at you, Harriet.)
Powerful politicians pervert the process of appointing Supreme Court justices in violation of protocol simply because they can. It’s not healthy for free people, but, hey, who cares? They were able to take control of the court. Might makes right. Power is all that matters. Their motto? When you reach that fork in the road, take it.
President Biden is blamed for not getting the COVID crisis under control when it’s Trump supporters opposing masks and refusing vaccinations. The Wyoming Legislature looks more like a poorly managed juvenile reform school than the deliberative body it once was.
Enough politics. How about religion? For God’s sake. Most conservative Christians replaced the Second Commandment (“thou shall have no other God before me”) with the Second Amendment.
Religionists were able to convince people in the pews that LGBTQ citizens are “an abomination” and that women have no right to reproductive freedom. To elect candidates who toe their line, they conducted the biggest Christian garage sale since the sellout to Emperor Constantine. Everything was for sale at bargain prices. Souls. Doctrine. Biblical interpretation. The relevancy of Christ.
Discriminating against gays and returning abortions to back alleys, they exchanged the Gospels for the most corrupt, dishonest president in history. Jesus’s question was, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” Their answer was “Donald Trump.”
An old Ed Herschler story comes to mind. Gov. Ed, as he was called fondly, was Wyoming’s only three-term governor, arguably the state’s greatest. He was a folksy, country lawyer from Kemmerer, adept at reducing difficult issues to what Jesus knew as parables. Uncannily, he always had one of these stories in his back pocket when politicians said one thing and did another. One especially poignant Herschler parable went like this:
“A young man brutally killed his parents. Convicted of murder, he stood before the judge pleading for his life. Crocodile tears fell from his eyes as he begged for mercy because, after all, he said, ‘I’m an orphan.’ The judge asked, ‘Whose fault is that?’”
We’ve destroyed Mother Earth, betrayed our republic, and disappointed ancestors and heirs alike. Now, as orphans, we plead for God’s mercy.