Vietnam. The 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Deja vu. Coronavirus. 2020. History rhymes. The government lied, and people died.
On Tuesday, the coronavirus death count raced pass the Vietnam War death count.
It took four presidents from 1958 until 1975 to sacrifice more than 58,000 American lives in a war that each was warned should never have been fought. Calling himself “a wartime president,” Donald Trump bettered that death count in less than two months. Trump said about coronavirus, “We’re in a war,” and then he fought it like the generals fought the war in Vietnam, i.e. ignoring the truth and the experts, and failing to react responsibly to the clear warnings he received about the escalating threat.
More of our fellow citizens have died in the jungles of the U.S. political and health care systems in a few weeks than died in the jungles of Vietnam in more than 17 years.
The comparison isn’t exactly full square. Back then, people marched in the streets to halt the killing. Today, some go to the streets in disregard of the number of deaths their behavior may cause. Back then, there was no Fox News, Hannity or Limbaugh to protect the president from the truth-tellers like Walter Cronkite. There was no vast right-wing conspiracy to cover up a president’s lies and to echo his shallow talking points.
Members of a president’s party were often his most vocal opponents when it came to Vietnam. They didn’t simply look the other way. In those times, most congressmen took their oaths seriously. They believed in exercising oversight and being a check on presidential abuses of power. LBJ’s majority Democrats held public hearings exposing the truth when Johnson refused to tell it.
In 1971, a patriot leaked the truth to the world. The New York Times, among others, published “The Pentagon Papers.” We learned presidents of both parties had lied about the cause and the conduct of the war. We learned that Eisenhower, Kennedy, LBJ and Nixon had all been warned. All of them knew our soldiers were dying in vain as each assured us the U.S. was winning.
Fast forward to 2020. Those who want to know the truth can find it easier than we could during Vietnam. Just Google, “Coronavirus: What did Trump know and when did he know it?” Multiple credible news sources are reporting graphic warnings about coronavirus were included in at least a dozen of Trump’s presidential daily briefings between December and February – all ignored by the president.
In January, while Trump held rallies and played golf, adviser Peter Navarro waved red flags in the president’s face, screaming this could erupt into a full-blown pandemic killing thousands, maybe millions and causing billions in economic losses.
Trump knew. Called it a hoax. Members of Congress of both parties knew. They kept it secret and dumped stock they realized would be negatively impacted and bought stock that would gain by a pandemic.
While the nation was on its way to losing 58,220 sons and daughters on the battlefields of Southeast Asia, presidents of both parties, their generals and defense secretaries assured us we were winning the war. They saw “light at the end of the tunnel,” just as Trump assured us the virus would disappear like a miracle.
The first Americans were killed in Vietnam on July 8, 1959. Dwight Eisenhower was president. Gerald Ford was president when the last death came in April 1975, almost 5,400 days and four administrations after the first funeral.
Coronavirus exceeded Vietnam’s death count on April 28, 60 days after the first coronavirus fatality Feb. 29. And we are nowhere near a truce in this war. Thousands more will be added to that list in the coming weeks. As with Vietnam, it didn’t have to be this way.
Vietnam was a political, military and economic disaster. It was also a moral tragedy. If the measure is needless sacrifice of life, coronavirus, coming in the post-factual era, is a potential moral apocalypse.