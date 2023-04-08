Senator Lummis’s response to the dead babies in Nashville? “You can’t solve everything with legislation.”
As the small body bags leave the latest school, pro-gun legislators like Lummis and her Republican colleagues can pass laws to solve everything from books they don’t like and never read to drag queens, critical race theory and trans people playing sports.
But in the wake of the gunning down of more children, their gun-worshipping choir sings, “Bans don’t work.” They have priorities. Children aren’t among them.
There are three kinds of people: those who love children enough to do whatever it takes to keep them safe; those who care about children, but other things are a greater priority; and those who love guns far more than they love children.
The Word of God teaches “children are a heritage from the Lord.” NRA scripture teaches that unfettered right to bear arms is a heritage from the Lord. Both cannot be true in a nation where so many children die by guns.
Obama scored when he said these people cling to their guns and their Bibles. It is established biblical theology that we cannot serve two masters. Jesus warned that if we try, we will love one and despise the other.
We cannot worship guns and God with equal devotion and fervor. So, who do you love? At whose altar do you worship? Children? Guns? Which do you despise? Which do you love?
When you reach the Pearly Gates, do you expect you’ll be asked what you did to protect the interests of gun manufacturers? Is it difficult to believe God might be more interested in what you did to protect these little ones?
A nation refusing to put the lives of children over the wont to own guns forfeits any claim to be a Christian nation. But you still have your NRA membership card. It begs the question, “What are you willing to sacrifice?”
The absence of action cannot be explained by attributing to opponents of gun laws the sense that “it won’t happen to my kids.” They know it can. They are willing to put their own children at risk.
Those children who are dying routinely in school shootings leave behind families who are relegated to a lifetime of grief. They are the NRA’s sacrificial lambs, false idols. On the other hand, so little of what is included under the umbrella of the Second Amendment would have to be sacrificed for the sake of our children.
Is not the life of one of these little ones worth requiring universal background checks to include gun shows, internet and private sales? “Red flag” laws would protect vulnerable children by allowing law enforcement officials to temporarily remove a firearm or block access to one from an individual who is giving them, or others, reason to believe they may use the weapons to harm other people.
A voluntary buy-back of assault-style guns would take many of them off the streets. Better yet would be the limiting or blocking sales of firearms and ammunition magazines that are capable of killing large numbers of people quickly.
Gun ownership is a right and a responsibility. Owners should be required to do what the law requires of automobile drivers. They should be licensed in order to demonstrate they understand safe and responsible gun ownership.
Owners of weapons intended to kill as many people as possible in the shortest possible time should be required to purchase liability insurance to compensate victims.
None of those suggestions infringes in the least on the constitutional assurance that “a well-regulated militia,” as well as hunters, hobbyists or those concerned for personal safety, will continue to have the right “to keep and bear arms.”
In exchange, parents and grandparents will have a greater sense that their children won’t be gunned down. Fair trade? Yes, but only in a society that cares more about children than guns.
If your first inclination is to default to NRA talking points, you are admitting children are not your first concern.