Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

Senator Lummis’s response to the dead babies in Nashville? “You can’t solve everything with legislation.”

As the small body bags leave the latest school, pro-gun legislators like Lummis and her Republican colleagues can pass laws to solve everything from books they don’t like and never read to drag queens, critical race theory and trans people playing sports.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

