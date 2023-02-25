Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

Driving along Grand Avenue in Laramie, Lincolnway in Cheyenne, or elsewhere. There it is. Not the first time, just more disgusting each time. It’s a pickup. Always a pickup. Beat up. Unwashed. A Trump bumper sticker on one side. An “Infowars” bumper sticker on the other. Yin and yang.

Recently, I was summoned for jury duty. During jury selection, one of the attorneys asked whether any of the potential jurors had bumper stickers on their vehicles. I understand why a bumper sticker could signal whether jurors can be fair-minded.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus