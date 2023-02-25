Driving along Grand Avenue in Laramie, Lincolnway in Cheyenne, or elsewhere. There it is. Not the first time, just more disgusting each time. It’s a pickup. Always a pickup. Beat up. Unwashed. A Trump bumper sticker on one side. An “Infowars” bumper sticker on the other. Yin and yang.
Recently, I was summoned for jury duty. During jury selection, one of the attorneys asked whether any of the potential jurors had bumper stickers on their vehicles. I understand why a bumper sticker could signal whether jurors can be fair-minded.
There are few indications of who we are and what we believe that speak louder than the bumper stickers we attach to our fenders. Bumper stickers, like clothing, indicate how a person perceives himself or herself and how he or she wishes to be perceived by the rest of the world.
Think about the bumper stickers on your vehicle. You found just the right bumper sticker to send your personal message to the community. You took the time and effort to affix it to your bumper because you want strangers to know something about you.
These people choose “Infowars” as their personal identifier. In the unlikely event you haven’t heard of Infowars, it is a far-right, bottom-dwelling, extremist website marketing hateful, sensationalized fake news. Nearly everything its founder, Alex Jones, says is a lie designed to motivate people to buy what he sells. Bumper stickers. Books. T-shirts. Videos. Some experts believe he rakes in as much as $100 million annually.
The saddest commentary is how many Americans buy what he has to sell, including his satanic-like claims that no child was harmed at Sandy Hook Elementary. Jones said it was play acting and, as a result, his followers, armed with Infowars-manufactured hate, made life a living hell for the families of the murdered kids.
The families sued. A jury looked the lying Jones in the face and assessed a $1 billion verdict against him, which averages about a buck per lie. He responded by doubling down, questioning whether Uvalde or Parkland were hoaxes.
Why would anyone identify with such evil? An online website asked, “What comes to mind when you see a driver with an Infowars bumper sticker?” The best response IMHO?
“One should always be aware of their surroundings and be wary of others who may present a danger. It is wisest to take such a bumper sticker as a clear warning that one should stay away, and steer clear, and try to avoid any and all contact. Any inhabitants in that vehicle may be dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.” (quora.com/What-do-you-think-bumper-stickers-say-about-the-driver)
Amen!
It is trickier to judge a book by its cover or a snake by its skin than to judge someone by the Infowars bumper sticker on their fender. When I think of people like them, Jesus of Nazareth is my role model. Jesus may have said, “love your neighbor,” but he didn’t hesitate to be honest about neighbors who presented a challenge to any form of human decency.
When the Grim Reaper arrives at Alex Jones’s door, he’ll be more deserving of the epithet Jesus employed when he called his adversaries “a brood of vipers,” likening Jones and his fans to “unmarked graves over whom people walk without even knowing it.” (Luke 11:44)
Jones is who he is, an unmarked grave, who became filthy rich appealing to the least common denominator among the human race. Emphasis on the word “filthy.” Since Trump’s election, the lowest common denominator among our fellow Americans has fallen significantly. Alex Jones saw it coming and, for him, it was the pot at the end of the rainbow.
At least Jones was in it for the money. Identifying with Jones free of charge, in the wake of the heartache he intentionally wrought on the grieving families of Sandy Hook, leaves one lower than Jones on the indecency scale.
As the respondent to the online poll warned, anyone willing to display an Infowars bumper sticker should be avoided at all costs.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.