Well, isn’t that ironic? It was Joe Biden who finally did what Wyoming’s governor, legislators and the university’s board of trustees have failed to do. Biden gave meaning to a provision of the Wyoming Constitution intended to protect students from crushing debt.
Those decrying Biden’s plans to forgive some student debt may not know the president is fulfilling the desires of Wyoming’s “Founding Fathers,” which included a provision in the state Constitution designed to make it unnecessary for anyone to forgive student debt.
Article 7, Section 16 of the state Constitution is titled “Tuition Free.” It commands, “The university shall be equally open to students of both sexes, irrespective of race or color; and, in order that the instruction furnished may be as nearly free as possible, any amount in addition to the income from its grants of lands and other sources above mentioned, necessary to its support and maintenance in a condition of full efficiency shall be raised by taxation or otherwise, under provisions of the legislature.”
Today, it sounds like a law that could have been drafted by Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. Nope. It was a group of 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention that met in Cheyenne in 1889.
Mike Mackey’s 2010 history of the confab is called “Meeting in Cheyenne: Wyoming’s Constitutional Convention.” His account makes clear the “nearly free as possible” provision was not controversial. Unlike the 2022 heirs of their work, the 1889 delegates understood the importance of education to the future of the state.
They didn’t view educated citizens as “elites,” as do many of today’s so-called conservatives. They were among the early pioneers whose vision for the future included well-educated children and adults.
In “America’s Frontier Heritage,” Ray A. Billington’s iconic history of western expansion, it is said of those who first came West that “schools were first on their agenda.” Billington said, “Schools satisfied both the idealism and practical instincts of the pioneers.”
The men and women who wrote the Wyoming Constitution sprinkled their desire for an educated citizenry throughout the document. For example, “The right of the citizens to opportunities for education should have practical recognition. The legislature shall suitably encourage means and agencies calculated to advance the sciences and liberal arts.”
But a lot of brackish water has flowed under the bridge since then. The attitudes about education and the educated exhibited by those writing law have changed. Education is viewed as a luxury that doesn’t deserve the imposition of taxes sufficient to assure its quality and accessibility. Today, the only interest state legislators have in the university is limiting what professors can teach and students can study.
It isn’t only state legislators who fail to read the Constitution. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis ignore it, as well. The two introduced a bill designed to short circuit Biden. Mr. Barrasso said, “Our bill will hold the administration accountable and make sure taxpayers are not stuck paying other people’s student loan debt.”
Hey John, if you have a copy of the Wyoming Constitution laying around your office, pick it up and read it. You’ll find the drafters of Wyoming’s Constitution intended taxpayers should be “stuck paying” the costs of a university education.
Ms. Lummis called Biden’s proposal “a bailout” and “an appeal to the radical left wing of his party.” The delegates to the 1889 Constitutional Convention who voted to make a college education “as nearly free as possible” had no radical left wing to appease. They only wanted the best for the people. Lummis and Barrasso should take note of their aspirations.
As a result of contemporary conservative attitudes toward education, it has become necessary for concerned citizens to file lawsuits to force the Legislature to do what the state Constitution requires.
Alas, the constitutional requirement that a University of Wyoming education be “as free as possible” has been observed only in its breach. It took a Democrat who couldn’t win a Wyoming election in his wildest dreams to reach for the goal.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.