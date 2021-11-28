“C’mon, voters.” Talking to Senate Districts 6 voters who elected Anthony Bouchard when smart, rational, decent Republican alternatives were available. You humored him. Now he thinks he can be a congressman.
My friend and fellow columnist Bill Sniffin is betting Liz Cheney will drop out of the Wyoming congressional contest. In a recent column, Bill wrote, “I do not think she will run again for her House seat. She will move onto the national stage to represent the moderate wing of the national Republican Party and run for president in 2024.”
Bill generally has the inside scoop on Republican politics, but I’m thinking he’s missed the mark on this one.
I’ll see your bet, Bill, and raise the stakes. One, Ms. Cheney stays in the race. Two, she’ll be re-elected. Finally, I’ll double down with a wager that Bouchard will be the one dropping out.
Since Trump’s “fickle finger of fate” fell on another candidate, Tony’s campaign is collapsing. As money dries up, he’s begun doing his best Marjorie Taylor Green impression. He called Republican Senate colleagues “slime ball” and “swamp monster.” Harsh words from a guy who impregnated a 14-year-old child who tragically took her own life. Bouchard defended his behavior, calling it a “Romeo and Juliet story,” a pathetic analogy, especially since both Romeo and Juliet committed suicide as their Shakespearian tragedy ends.
Tony is betting his candidacy will be like the fairy tale “Cinderella.” Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman are the mean stepsisters. He believes he has one of the golden slippers, and the voters will offer up the other. This analogy collapses under its own weight because the Prince has already selected his maiden. It’s Harriet.
Long before the clock reaches midnight, Bouchard will realize Cinderella turned into Rindercella and, like a bad spoonerism, Rindercella has “slopped her dripper.” He’ll be gone like a bad dream, but not before making an increasingly desperate attempt to out-Trump Hageman.
State Sen. Troy McKeown of (where else?) Gillette posted on Facebook that those who are unhappy with school board mask mandates should not “lay down.” Alongside a picture of soldiers with bayonets, he wrote, “Remember, it’s the 3rd rib.” Not to be out-crazied, Bouchard used his Facebook page to advise the cult, “Deep in the 3rd rib.”
Even when he drops out of the congressional contest, voters in Senate District 6 will be left to answer for themselves. In which of the grimmest of Grimm’s Fairy Tales do people who use their sacred vote to elect a person like this see themselves? Perhaps it’s the tale of “The Mouse, the Bird, and the Sausage.”
Once upon a time, a mouse, bird and sausage all lived together. They agreed each should have a specific role in order to make their house a home. Since he could fly and cover a large area, it was decided that the bird’s chore would be to collect wood for the fire.
The mouse was assigned the responsibility of collecting water, lighting the fire and setting the table. The job of the sausage was to keep everyone well fed, which the reader should anticipate, the sausage could not do indefinitely.
One day, the bird became disgruntled with his co-workers. He decided the three should change roles since he felt his was the hardest job. The mouse and the sausage reluctantly agreed. There are unintended consequences.
The first time the sausage went out to collect wood, he became a snack for the neighbor’s dog. The mouse then cooked the rancid parts of the sausage the dog left behind by throwing her remains in the pot for seasoning. After tasting the soup, the mouse died. Two down.
The bird? He falls into the well while trying to figure out how to collect water and drowns. Three up and three down.
The moral of the story? If you send someone to do a job they are not capable of doing, everyone suffers the consequences. C’mon, Senate District 6 voters, you can do better.