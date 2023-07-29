The millions packing theaters to see “Oppenheimer” might not realize the film’s central theme is the role a senator from Wyoming played in restoring the reputation of the man who invented the atomic bomb after that reputation was unjustly sullied during the Red Scare.
Having written U.S. Sen. Gale McGee’s biography, “The Man in the Arena,” the senator’s centrality in the movie’s plot jumped off the screen.
McGee is portrayed by Harry Groener, whose Hollywood credits include “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “How I Met Your Mother.” McGee served in the Senate from 1959-77.
Groener appears as McGee early in the film, but its entirety is wrapped around the Wyoming lawmaker’s role in this episode of history.
McGee had been a senator two weeks when President Eisenhower nominated Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) for Secretary of Commerce. The nomination was referred to a committee on which McGee was the lowest-ranking member.
Strauss was accomplished. He had received the Distinguished Service Medal. Eisenhower chose Strauss to head the Atomic Energy Commission in 1953 and awarded him the Medal of Freedom.
Had Strauss not been nominated for a Senate-confirmed position, the sins of his past would have remained hidden. The movie chronicles those sins, which were revealed largely as a result of the work of a tenacious freshman senator from Wyoming.
Oppenheimer was routinely scrutinized because of the nature of that work. His FBI file was more than 4 feet thick. Yet he was hired to lead the most significant secret program in U.S. history.
After the Manhattan Project, a letter to the FBI alleged Oppenheimer was a Soviet agent. His wife and brother were former Communist Party members. He’d given money to the party and joined left-wing organizations as a younger man. Everyone knew that when he was selected to spearhead the building-the-bomb project.
Eisenhower knew. Hoover knew. Matt Damon’s character, Maj. Gen. Leslie Groves, knew. However, in the post-war McCarthy era, no one wanted to admit they knew.
Another person who knew was Strauss, the AEC chair with responsibility to certify Oppenheimer’s loyalty, which he did routinely. With personal knowledge of exculpatory evidence, Strauss later engineered a Star-Chamber-like security hearing intending to have Oppenheimer deemed “a security risk.”
Committee Chairman Warren Magnuson gaveled the Commerce Committee to order on March 17, 1959, McGee’s 44th birthday. No presidential cabinet nominee had been rejected since 1925. That was about to change. Strauss anticipated an easy ride, but didn’t help himself when the freshman senator from Wyoming asked a question. Strauss had not made McGee’s acquaintance and replied arrogantly, “I don’t respond to questions from staff members.” McGee politely informed Strauss he was a senator who would appreciate answers to his questions.
It was downhill from there. Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson informed McGee of his “strong interest in the defeat of this nomination,” as did the chair of the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy, Sen. Clinton Anderson (New Mexico), who had long seethed over how Strauss railroaded Oppenheimer.
With the suddenness of a train wreck, Gale McGee found himself standing between a president and what that president badly wanted.
The midnight oil burned in McGee’s office. Oppenheimer was secreted into McGee’s office at night to assist. Knowing how much was at stake, he and his staff worked days, nights and weekends preparing for the epic floor fight. Each was aware that a confrontation with the president of the United States on a Cabinet appointment was no small matter. TIME Magazine called it a “blood feud.”
At the hearings, McGee revealed Strauss withheld critical information from the AEC hearing board that condemned Oppenheimer. The freshman lawmaker was determined to defeat the nomination.
After raucous debate, the nomination was defeated 49-46. Eisenhower called it “one of the most depressing official disappointments I experienced in my eight years in the White House.” After leaving the Senate, McGee reflected on his role in the Strauss affair, calling it “an accidental event of rather considerable proportions.”
Indeed, a story worthy of an Oscar.
