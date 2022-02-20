In 1957, Michigan Congressman Charles Diggs notified Wyoming Gov. Milward Simpson the Committee on Human Rights received evidence that, “Places of public accommodation in Cheyenne … discourage and refuse service to Negroes.”
Sixty-five years later, the commander of the 90th Missile Wing at Warren Air Force Base informs us the racism never ended. It’s time to show we are serious about ending it here and now.
Col. Catherine Barrington says WAFB military personnel are subjected to racism when shopping at local businesses. Their children of color are taunted with racial slurs in local schools. To say this must be addressed is to state the obvious. To have to ask why this continues is an embarrassment.
Col. Barrington has the authority to cause the Air Force to determine whether offending businesses should be declared off limits to military members. She should use those legal tools. The Air Force processes afford legal due process for alleged offenders and provide an opportunity to clean up one’s act before the hammer falls.
Because the colonel has sought the help of the mayor and the school superintendent, this demands more than jawboning. They should lead by inviting the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a review. Yes, it’s that serious. It’s time someone suffered legal and economic consequences and public outing.
And where is the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce? Why aren’t they involved? For all their talk about how much WAFB is appreciated in the community, the Chamber has been deafeningly silent. When local businesses are exposing airmen and women to racist harassment, the Chamber is obliged to speak out. That $375 million WAFB annual payroll is spent largely in Cheyenne. An appropriate “thank you” should include action against the bigoted perpetrators.
As for the school district, they have long been aware of their problem. This is not the first time they’ve been told, as Col. Barrington said, “We’ve had children in our schools called racial slurs and get punished for it because it led to a fight.”
Mayor Patrick Collins says he’s considering “bias training.” That presupposes the offenders have no idea what it means to be a genuine human being. They are far beyond bias training. They need to be publicly shamed. Name names.
The commander called on her senior leaders to create a forum for military personnel to come forward and speak about what they are experiencing. Imagine the impact if the mayor and the school superintendent should partner with the Chamber of Commerce to hold such hearings. Make them public. Let us all know the names of the racists among us.
As though irony is dead, on the day WAFB’s commander made her concerns known, a Casper legislator announced he was introducing a bill tying the hands of schoolteachers when teaching the difficult truth about race and racism. With Chuck Gray’s characteristic demagoguery, he seeks to politically benefit from a culture war by prohibiting teachers through 12th grade from “instruction that presents any form of blame or judgement on the basis of race ethnicity, sex, color or national origin.”
Neither would teachers be allowed to teach another truth, the U.S. is “fundamentally (and) systemically racist.” In other words, children bullied because of the color of their skin, as well as kids whose parents taught them to be racists, will be allowed to believe it all came out of the blue. Who’d have thought, Gray asks disingenuously, that such intransigent racism could be a problem in a country that is not systemically racist?
When a problem which was acknowledged to exist in Cheyenne 65 years ago continues to flourish, it is, by definition, “fundamental” and “systematic” racism. No social movement has survived that long in Cheyenne except Frontier Days.
Those hoping to change this narrative can, but unless they boldly name the obvious, they will continue to put a Band-Aid on a wound they don’t admit exists. Col. Barrington sounded the alarm.
Evidence to the contrary notwithstanding, Cheyenne is not a racist community. Time has come to prove it.