The “Paul Reveres” of climate change are riding through the streets sounding the alarm. The most foreboding warning is the certainty of the day when a hundred million people will be wandering the Earth, displaced by events such as rising sea levels, political upheaval and environmental catastrophes.
Just think. All those displaced East and West Coast liberals moving inland to states like Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Could turn the West blue.
All “tongue-in-cheek” aside, it will be states like those that will be forced to become more compassionate about refugees. Poetic justice. Those states are also among the least likely to give heed to climate change predictions and are the most immigrant-rejecting.
What we are seeing as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine and at our own southern border will look like a picnic when sea levels rise a few inches and push millions from their coastal homes across the planet. Those living on higher ground best begin preparing their hearts and minds for what’s ahead. That kind of world won’t tolerate politicians like Wyoming’s governor, who pulls up the welcome mat any time a refugee crisis develops.
A century ago, the world experienced a fraction of the challenge it faces in coming decades. It was 1921. World War I displaced hundreds of thousands. More than one-and-a-half million Russians fled their homeland as a result of the Russian civil war. They joined almost half a million Armenians wandering the Earth, seeking refuge from certain genocide.
These men, women and children had been deprived of their nationality because of the political and economic crises of their day. The solution was the Nansen Passport.
I’d never heard of it, but became aware reading a fact-based prophetic book by Kim Stanley Robinson. The novel “Ministries of the Future” begins with the widely accepted science of climate change and takes it to its logical, tragic conclusion.
When there are 140 million refugees, the governments of the world will be confronted with a crisis they saw coming, but were prevented from solving because of nationalism. Now there are as many homeless people as the entire population of France and Germany.
One of the characters in Robinson’s novel asks, “Have you looked at what happened at the end of the world war?” The League of Nations put a Norwegian named Fridtjof Nansen, in charge of finding a solution. He made a name for himself as a polar explorer. Who better to open the cold hearts of the incompassionate?
What came of it was the “Nansen Passport,” a document made available to refugees, entitling them to travel freely to a third country where they could live and work.
It was a solution that recognized refugees should be entitled to protect their families while finding a home and a job. It proved to be so successful the concept was incorporated into the 1951 Refugee Convention. A core provision of that document was a prohibition against returning refugees to nations where they would face personal danger.
In the final analysis, Nansen got most of the world to agree that refugees are human beings and entitled to be treated as such. Men like Donald Trump and Mark Gordon can apparently live with their political choices. But the thinking behind the Nansen Passport was biblical, not merely political.
The Hebrew Bible frequently reminded those who had been slaves in Egypt of their obligation to help others who were without a homeland. It is God’s voice they hear. “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt; I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:34)
Ironic, isn’t it? The conservatives who refuse to listen to the science of climate change and support continued burning of fossil fuels are, for the most part, those who also close their hearts to refugees. The time will come when climate change will make these nationalists an offer they can’t refuse.