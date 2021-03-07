A huge grassroots issue is percolating in Wyoming and elsewhere. If my non-scientific poll and collection of anecdotal evidence is any indicator, Wyoming’s congressional delegation should pay attention.
Ordinary people are noticing the fast-deteriorating condition of the United States Postal Service. Where are our national representatives?
Recently, I’ve experienced mail problems never before encountered. Last fall, for example, I sent a book to a friend in Mississippi. It arrived six months later.
In December, we mailed a card with some “Christmas cash” to our grandson in Denver. A few days later, my daughter received an email notice informing her it would be delivered the next day. It never was. Instead, it was returned to sender six weeks later. A sticker pasted on the envelope said there was no such address, even though the address was accurate.
In January, I sent a check to a Riverton nonprofit organization. Admittedly, the address was slightly wrong. But, hey it’s Riverton. Everyone knows everyone, right? A small mistake could have been easily overcome and the letter delivered. Instead, the check was neither delivered, nor has it ever been returned.
Annoyed by my experience and what I had been hearing in the media, I complained on Facebook, and asked whether others had experienced similar failures in the Postal Service.
Within 24 hours, I received nearly 100 responses.
Many had to do with Christmas. Cards never delivered or delivered in January or February, though mailed in early December. Gifts sent during the holidays, arrived either not at all or so late as to have lost their Christmas meaning.
One unhappy postal customer noted, “My service has been terrible for a long time. The holidays were a nightmare. I mailed cards and packages early this year, and they still didn’t arrive by Christmas!! It’s horrible.”
“Got a Christmas card from Cheyenne,” noted a friend in Berthoud. “Took over a month.” One had my experience. “I just had a package returned undeliverable,” she wrote, “but it was sent to the correct address.” Another said items ordered in November have not arrived. One said she sent a package to New Mexico. “It ended up in Oregon.”
A letter sent to “a friend in Kansas the second week in January” arrived at the end of February “beaten and battered and torn.”
One complainant said his health insurance bill was postmarked Feb. 9, delivered on Feb. 26, too late to make payment on time. Numerous responders sent checks which were never delivered. “My VISA bill came 2 days after the due date.” She paid a late fee. Another noted she sent Christmas gifts to Washington. They never arrived, and payment to a creditor was never received.
“Yes,” complained another, “sent a big $ gift card over a year ago & never arrived. Also bills from utilities.” Payment for two memberships were never received for one, while another tried to return a cellphone, which was never delivered and cannot be located. One was sent a package by a friend. Tracked to the Cheyenne post office, then it vanished. “Very upsetting.”
One described a “routine first-class letter, from a college I work with, delivered one month late without explanation.” A Cheyenne attorney noted these failures have serious ramifications. “It’s a growing problem. The presumption of delivery is very important to the business sector and the judicial system.”
These problems are self-destructive for the Postal Service. Many are starting to use alternative delivery systems, contributing to USPS fiscal woes. Take this response from someone who once worked for the post office: “We have had to change how we do things, none of our bills were getting through. I worked for the PO contract station for 24 years, never have I seen such a mess. I really feel like it is deliberate.”
Poignantly, of all responses I received, no one blamed postal workers. Everyone knows whose fault this is. And we all know who needs to fix it.
It’s time to contact Barrasso, Lummis and Cheney, but maybe not by mail.