Rodger McDaniel

Megan Degenfelder is a metaphor for contemporary Republican Party politics. She’s a rookie but a quick study. It took her little time to figure out the Trump playbook.

It goes like this. Engage in extreme behavior you know will cause reaction. When normal people react normally, play the victim. It’s the Trumpian “woe is me” strategy. “Oh, I’ve been treated so unfairly.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

