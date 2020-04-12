Ever wonder whether pets have memories? I know they remember what time of day they eat and where. They remember where they sleep and eat. My little dog Bob remembered bedtime meant a trip to the backyard to “use the bathroom.” He knew he’d be coming back inside for a treat and then off to bed.
They remember those people who are kind and those they need to avoid. But, is that instinctual or do they remember?
As they say happens to humans, did Bob’s life pass before him as he laid down and died that morning last week? Did Bob remember the day we adopted him? Did he remember his days in the animal shelter? Worse, did he remember living in the hoarder’s house with 60-some other dogs, many bigger dogs. Did he remember the filthy conditions and the struggle for his “daily bread”? Did he remember being rescued?
The end was sudden. He may have had a warning. We didn’t. Bob’s heart stopped. Ours broke.
I mourn we weren’t with him as he died. But then, you only get to be with your pet at the moment of death when it’s been foretold by lengthy illness. I’ll trade my regrets for the fact that Bob didn’t suffer in the end.
Among humans, memories drive a great deal of who we are and who we become. Abandonment and abuse, for instance, impact emotional and physical health for a human’s lifetime. Trying to forget painful experiences can also trouble our mental health.
Maybe Bob believed what Shakespeare wrote in “The Tempest.” “Let us not burthen (burden) our remembrance with a heaviness that is gone.”
God expels humans from the Garden reasoning they must go because they now shoulder the knowledge of good and evil. Animals, on the other hand, were not expelled from Paradise. Is that because they are unburdened by that kind of aching knowledge?
For Bob, I think it would have been sufficient for him to have memories no further back than the day we met. We met in church, of all places. The occasion was the annual Blessing of the Animals at Highlands Presbyterian.
Beforehand, I called the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. “How about you all come and bring a dog you’re having difficulty getting adopted.” They did. It was a small Blue Pomeranian. This breed is born with a silver or black coat that develops into slate blue. Some, like Bob, appear to have a black coat until the light shines just right on them. Then, the dark blue becomes apparent.
Meanwhile, back at church. Pat and I looked at this little Blue Pomeranian, then at each other, and without saying a word, nodded our agreement. He was coming home with us.
Some dogs just seem to name themselves. Bob did that. He was a “Bob” from the start. Pat and I looked at him and nearly simultaneously said, “That is Bob.”
Bob walked into our house and spent his first several minutes marking his territory. From room to room, announcing as male dogs do, “This is my forever home.”
Bob reminded me of “Babe,” the 1995 movie star, a little pig who finds himself in a new home on a farm. He learns the fate of others of his kind is to end up as dinner. He works at becoming more valuable alive than dead to the farmer, learning to herd sheep.
At first Babe herds the sheep aggressively until an old ewe reminds him who he really is, a sweet little pig. Maybe Bob feared that if he weren’t a good dog, he’d be returned to the hoarder’s house. Or maybe simply being loved in a forever home made him the sweet little dog we knew.
Bob promised me he would live forever. Some of our other beloved pets made the same promise. I knew Bob meant it but could not keep it. So, it’s about memories. Humans have memories, and little Bob will always fill a special place among ours.