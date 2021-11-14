As of Nov. 7, the website “GiveSendGo,” calling itself “The #1 Free Christian Fundraising Site,” has amassed $139,329 to pay Grace Smith’s legal fees. The Laramie High School student was cited for trespass after refusing to leave school grounds when she refused to wear a mask under school board rules.
The website says Grace is raising funds “to help with the legal cost of defending her civil liberties and the civil liberties of other students in Wyoming who are enduring the same unlawful treatment.”
Contributions have been spurred by right-wing politicians and conservative media, including appearances on Fox News and Glenn Beck’s show. People have dropped donations into the “offering plate” ranging from a few bucks to several $1,000 gifts. The top contribution was $5,000 from “Curt and Nancy Richardson.” A Laramie business known for supporting radical-right causes, “the Bent and Rusty,” gave $500.
Along with their hard-earned money, donors left comments such as “I guess the Communist sympathizers want every state turned blue. Stand strong, WY,” “Heard this story on Glenn Beck program. I stand with Grace and her family!!” and “Stand Strong! Our Savior Jesus go before you.”
The website says, “The funds from this campaign will be received by Andy Smith.” It’s a lot of money. More arrives daily. It’s enough to entice good lawyers to come to Grace and Andy’s aid. However, good lawyers would have to be persuaded, not by the money, but by the legitimacy of the case.
When Donald Trump sought counsel for lawsuits alleging fraud in the 2020 election, his well-earned reputation for not paying his attorneys meant competent, honest lawyers refused to represent him. He ended up with Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Giuliani’s New York law license was suspended for alleged unethical practices while promoting the big lie. Powell may be next for the same reasons.
With his daughter’s money, Andy Smith hired Nick Beduhn, a lawyer who already had his license suspended. An Aug. 25, 2017, news release from the Wyoming State Bar reported, “The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Cody lawyer Nick Beduhn from the practice of law for a period of two years.”
Beduhn was accused of violating his “duties of competence, diligence and maintaining communication with clients.” The Supreme Court found, “In two cases, his clients’ cases were dismissed because of Beduhn’s neglect.” (https://www.wyomingbar.org/wyoming-supreme-court-suspends-cody-attorney-3/)
On Nov. 27, 2017, the State Bar issued another news release regarding Beduhn. The Wyoming Supreme Court had suspended Beduhn’s license practice of law for an additional six months, to run consecutively with the previous two-year suspension, after it determined Beduhn violated his duties of competence, diligence and maintaining communication with clients, and “collected a fee for services he failed to provide.” (https://www.wyomingbar.org/wyoming-supreme-court-extends-cody-attorneys-suspension/)
Who knows whether either Andy Smith or the “#1 Free Christian Fundraising Site” were aware of this before Beduhn filed his lawsuit last week and began tapping into the funds. Claims raised by their attorney in federal court should give them pause.
News reports say Beduhn’s lawsuit asserts the governor “did not have legal authority to issue executive orders in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, since the virus did not pose a significant threat to human life.” We’ll await Beduhn’s explanation for those 761,000 corpses nationwide.
Media reports say Beduhn alleged health department and school board policies “were arbitrary and unfounded in scientific fact” and cites information from Breitbart News, “No.More.Fake.News,” and a former staffer to Libertarian former Congressman Ron Paul.
Beduhn has experience suing public officials over COVID-19 restrictions. That case, filed last March, was quickly dismissed by a state court judge.
It’s difficult to comprehend how a nation that overcame the Great Depression and won World War II found itself so divided over whether to protect our neighbors from the contemporary version of the Black Plague by simply wearing masks and getting vaccinated. It’s even harder for this old lawyer to understand how an “officer of the court” might file a federal court case citing Breitbart as evidence.