It happens too often. A pet, happily unaware this is her last ride, jumps in the car. Ears flapping in the wind. She loves car rides. Sticks her head out the window. Feels the breeze. Watches familiar landscape. Occasionally, she glances at her owner with that loving, trusting look God saved especially for dogs. Not a care in the world.
Suddenly, the landscape is no longer familiar. The car stops. She looks out the window. Doesn’t recognize anything. Nothing but prairie. No houses. No stores or other cars. Nothing. The door opens. Her owner abruptly grabs her by the collar and yanks her from the car to the ground. She stumbles before regaining her footing. Her owner is back behind the wheel. She watches as he speeds away.
With dust in her eyes, stirred by the fleeing car, she is confused. Is this a game? She loves games. She chases the car until it disappears and her little legs can take no more. Breathing heavily, lungs and paws stinging, she realizes the game is over. There’s no water. No house. No human. Nothing. For the first time in her life, she’s alone, overcome with fear. Regardless of the time of day, night is falling.
We don’t know enough about a dog’s cognitive abilities to know whether she is asking questions an abandoned child might ask. Why? What did I do? Will he come back? Her instinct kicks in as she knows she must find something familiar. And so, she wanders the road looking for another car, a human being, maybe something she would recognize as a house.
This animal was, only a few hours ago, a beloved pet who walked confidently into the laundry room or the kitchen to find dishes of food and fresh water. The pet who cuddled with the family and slept comfortably on a warm blanket at the foot of the bed must quickly learn what it means to become a scavenger.
Did the dog’s owner think she would be found and adopted by an animal-loving hiker? That happens with an infrequency that assures the likely outcome will be painful and ugly.
The little dog doesn’t know it, but she’s about to die. A gruesome death may come quick if she’s noticed by coyotes, mountain lions, or the wild or ranch dogs protecting their turf. She may be stomped to death by livestock. With no food, the hungry former pet may stumble on a rancher’s chicken coup. In town, she had some, though not much, protection against abuse. Out here, stray or dumped dogs can be legally and brutally destroyed on sight.
The rancher may notice her before or after the starving dog resorted to eating one of his birds. In either event, she’ll be shot. If so, she’ll be lucky if the rancher is a marksman, and the kill is instant, rather than leaving her mortally wounded.
Death may take hours as life slowly bleeds away or days as she painfully and inevitably starves or dies of dehydration somewhere, alone, among the sagebrush. Perhaps she’ll wander into a baited trap and linger for days. Alternatively, she may simply succumb to the elements.
She dies not knowing why this happened. The owner may have been goodhearted, but elderly or sick or otherwise unable to care for the animal. Maybe the dog was seriously ill, the caretaker unable to afford the cost of veterinarian care.
Perhaps the owner simply tired of caring for the dog. Regardless, dumping a pet is not only cruel, but unnecessary. Nearly every Wyoming community has alternatives. There are shelters and rescue programs that will take your pet when you are unable to continue providing care.
Dog dumping should be a felony, but this is Wyoming, ranked 48th worst state in America for animal protection.
Our pets rely on our conscience. As children of God every bit as much as humans, these beloved creatures are not our property to be thrown away like garbage. They are our God-given responsibility.