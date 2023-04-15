There are moments in politics where irony clumsily collides with hypocrisy.
Like now. Republicans in the Wyoming Legislature who celebrate Donald Trump’s trash talk inciting violence were asked to sit in judgment of a Democrat who posted one inappropriate meme. Although the House Speaker has decided Rep. Karlee Provenza’s offense does not rise to a level meriting punishment, it was not without the urging of a leading GOP official.
That would be Frank Eathorne, Wyoming’s most prominent Oath Keeper. He moonlights as chair of Wyoming Republican Party. Eathorne was at the U.S. Capitol that day in January 2021 when some of his comrades went too far and were convicted of sedition.
NBC News discovered, “Evidence unearthed by members of the ‘Sedition Hunters,’ a community investigating the Jan. 6 attack, shows Eathorne in a mob in front of the inauguration platform Joe Biden would be sworn in on two weeks after the attack. The location was the scene of brutal battles between law enforcement and pro-Trump rioters.” (nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/wyoming-gop-chair-was-restricted-capitol-grounds-jan-6-speaks-trump-ra-rcna31028)
His participation in the insurrection caused Republican committeeman Joe McGinley to demand Eathorne’s resignation. The demand “referenced WyoFile and Casper Star Tribune reports outlining Eathorne’s history of infidelity and abuse of power as a law enforcement officer.” (cowboystatedaily.com/2022/06/06/wyoming-gop-chair-frank-eathorne-says-he-wont-resign/)
He refused and subsequently assured supporters he’s the kind of man who would “run through barbed wire” to serve the twice-impeached, now-indicted one-term president.
This is the same guy who called on legislative leaders to punish one of the few Democrats remaining in the state Legislature. With no sense of the hypocrisy, Eathorne bellowed, “This promotion of violence is abhorrent and should not be tolerated by the Wyoming Legislature.”
Really, Frank? It’s not like she palled around with the Oath Keepers who raided the Capitol alongside insurrectionists who broke windows and doors, beat law enforcement officials and strung up gallows to hang the vice president. Nor did she engage in the sordid behaviors Mr. McGinley referenced in his demand for Eathorne’s resignation.
So, what did Provenza do to merit a call for political thrashing from such a man? She posted a meme on Facebook. She succumbed to that which most of us have fallen victim, i.e., the oft-abused ability to share our thoughts on social media during moments of heightened emotions.
She admitted it was an inappropriate meme, and she apologized for “failing to recognize the potential impact of my actions on social media, which have contributed to inflammatory and distracting online discourse,” adding, “Especially in these divisive times, we must always maintain focus on working toward collaborative solutions to the problems facing our state and its residents.”
Imagine any of these Republicans saying the same about Trump’s incendiary language.
Then imagine the scales of justice weighing the transgressions of Eathorne and Provenza. On one side is the weight of a MAGA extremist who accepted Trump’s invitation to come to Washington on the day electoral votes were counted — the proof that claims the election was fraudulent were themselves fraudulent.
Eathorne’s sins were not spontaneous. They were premeditated and intentional. He bought his airplane ticket, packed his bags, drove to the airport, boarded the plane, and flew to D.C. with sufficient time to decide maybe this was not the best idea.
He knew that he and his Oath Keeper brothers and sisters had been summoned by their chief priest: “Come to Washington,” Trump tweeted, “Will be wild.” And it was as wild as everyone predicted. Wild and criminal and seditious.
On the other side of the scales of justice is Rep. Provenza, incensed that kids continue to die from gun violence and LGBTQ citizens are brutally targeted by MAGA politicians fueling hate crimes against their very existence. In a moment, she hit “post.” Later, she regretted it and apologized.
No apology came from Eathorne. Only a commitment to greater extremism.
Acquiescence, perhaps even participation in an insurrection, versus posting a meme. If the meme concerns you more than the insurrection, your sense of irony has collided with your affection for hypocrisy.