Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

“You are a false prophet,” the title to an awaiting email read. Much of the email responding to my columns is constructive, even when writers disagree with me. Now and then, there are emails like this one.

Many of the most negative are sent in response to my defense of the humanity of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, children of same God who Jesus called Abba.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus