“You are a false prophet,” the title to an awaiting email read. Much of the email responding to my columns is constructive, even when writers disagree with me. Now and then, there are emails like this one.
Many of the most negative are sent in response to my defense of the humanity of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, children of same God who Jesus called Abba.
One thing is consistent in the 12 years I’ve been writing this column. The more vitriolic the email, the more likely it is anonymous. This one was almost. It’s impossible to send a completely anonymous email. Senders are always identified to some extent. This one was “greenbay.” Not surprisingly, the writer did not indicate pronouns. To be aggravatingly “woke,” let’s refer to the writer as “he/she/it.”
It’s rather amusing that while my name is openly attached to each column and my personal email address is included for those wanting to respond, he/she/its like “greenbay” would rather express their opinion under cover of darkness.
But I digress. The short email reads “No gays in church you idiot. Got to hell devil worshipping fool. Wake up.”
These kinds of responses always raise questions, like where does the writer go to church, or does he/she/it? Who is the writer’s pastor, or is the writer actually a pastor? At one time, an email like this would have raised the issue of whether the writer is a Bible student or even a Bible reader.
But there’s a translation of scripture previously discovered in a closet someone bravely came out from long ago. The Gospel According to Homophobes explains everything. It answers all my questions. Clearly he/she/it has been reading from that translation, the 8th chapter of Pseudo-John in particular, specifically chapter 8, verses 1-11.
You are likely familiar with the story as told by those who sing, “You will know we are Christians by our love.” Jesus went to the Mount of Olives. Early in the morning, he came again to the temple. All the people came to him, and he sat down and began to teach them. The scribes and the Pharisees brought a woman who they accused of adultery; and making her stand before all of these men, they said to Jesus, ‘Teacher, this woman was caught in the very act of committing adultery. Now in the law Moses commanded us to stone such women.
‘Now what do you say?” They asked his opinion to test him, so that they might have some charge to bring against him like “greenbay” brought against me. Jesus bent down and wrote with his finger on the ground. When they continued interrogating him, he stood tall and challenged them, “Let anyone among you who is without sin cast the first stone.”
That is where the story most Christians know and the one in the Homophobe’s Gospel diverge. In our Bible, upon hearing Jesus invite anyone without sin to cast the first stone, the crowd turned and left, “leaving Jesus alone with the woman.”
In their translation, someone in the back of the crowd took Jesus up on his invitation. An old man named Elkanah, meaning “with the Zeal of God,” leaned over, retrieved the largest stone he could find, and hurled it viciously at the woman. It struck her in the head. She dropped to the ground, dead as the rock.
In “greenbay’s” translation, Jesus warmly embraces the man as the two stand over the corpse of the sinner. “My dear soulmate,” Jesus says. “Until this very moment, in all of Israel I have found no man without sin, righteous enough to throw that first stone. God could use someone like you to judge the sheep from the goats.”
Some folks need alternative translations of Scripture. That “love your neighbor” stuff gets in the way of long-held notions and prejudices. People espousing love sound like “false prophets” to those with a wont to hate. As Jesus said, we/they/us cannot serve two masters, and hate is a harsh master.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.