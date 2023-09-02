Rodger McDaniel FILE

“No way I can get a fair trial, or even close to a fair trial, in Washington, D.C.,” former President Donald Trump said as he called for “a federal takeover of this filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment to our nation.”

Where does Trump believe he can get what he considers “a fair trial”? Let’s test his hypothesis. In exchange for his agreement to just shut up before the trial, try him in the heart of right-wing extremism: Cody, Wyoming. Bring in a Trump-appointed judge to hear the case.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

