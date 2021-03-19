Sixteen months ago, in November 2019, my church, Highlands Presbyterian, hosted a community conversation about the history of Christianity and racism. I used my Facebook page to invite people to participate.
The post included a shocking, historic photo of Klansmen, disguised in white robes and hoods, standing on a church altar with a large “Jesus Saves” banner in the background. The post noted the time and place for a dialogue about the history of some Christians supporting the KKK and other racist causes.
Fast forward to the morning of March 11, 2021. I opened my phone early that morning to find a notice that Mark Zuckerberg’s algorithm had decided, 16 months later, that the post violated Facebook’s rules against terrorist organizations using the platform to encourage violence including mass murder, human trafficking or armed conflict.
I was sentenced to 30 days in Facebook purgatory, banned from advertising or going live. As do most wrongfully convicted criminals, I appealed. Within seconds, my appeal was denied. It was then explained that I could file another appeal to the Facebook Standards Review Board. I was warned that because of COVID, it may or may not get around to reviewing my appeal, and that if they did, the decision might stir up media coverage, and I should know that I might get calls from reporters to explain myself.
Before I submitted my second appeal, I was required to attest that I had read and understand the Facebook policy. It is headed, “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations.” Doesn’t that sound like the Roman Emperor’s policy handed to Jesus when he appealed Herod’s decision to Pontius Pilate?
The policy explained that the standards I was accused of violating were intended to “prevent real-world harm.” After all, the policy said, “We do not allow any organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on Facebook.”
The 636-word policy provided potential offenders great detail about Mr. Zuckerberg’s insistence that his platform not be used to advocate murder or mayhem, nor to recruit others to do so. It was like Facebook opened a box of evil descriptors and sprinkled them across the page. The policy of which my church and I had been convicted of transgressing included scary words like mass and/or serial murder, sexual exploitation, drug trafficking, hate crimes and a lot more.
It said the policy was necessary to stop organizations like MSMs (military social movements) and militias from engaging in violence. I giggled when I read that the policy was also designed to stop the spread of conspiracy theories like those propagated by groups like QAnon.
After I assured Mr. Zuckerberg I understood the policy, I was asked to justify my invitation to talk about racism and explain why I thought it didn’t violate Facebook’s policy.
I first explained how pleased I was that Highlands is not engaged in any of the prohibited activity, since it took Facebook nearly a year and a half to impose a penalty. The organizations and individuals described in the policy have done a lot of damage to America in the time it took Mark and the Facebook enforcers to investigate my harmless post.
I don’t think the Facebook post that caused this trouble needed explaining, but algorithms, it turns out are brainless. So, I explained that because Highlands is designated by the Presbyterian Church (USA) as a “Matthew 25 Church,” we have committed ourselves to do our part to end systemic racism. The event we held in November 2019 was to initiate a conversation about the role of the southern church in promoting racial violence.
I concluded my appeal by telling Facebook how pitiful they appear when they apply a policy like this to a church event clearly designed to address the evils of racial violence. Issuing the “cease and desist” order against me makes it clear their algorithm is a poor attempt to address the serious problem Facebook has. It’s like they are pretending to care about it.