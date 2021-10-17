Science teaches the cause of hunger is contractions of the stomach muscles. Referred to as hunger pangs, they are triggered by high concentrations of the ghrelin hormone produced by enteroendocrine cells of the gastrointestinal tract, especially the stomach.
Jennie Gordon knows it’s simpler than that. “Hunger” is what people experience when suffering from a chronic lack of sufficient food.
Wyoming’s first lady feels their pangs. Hunger pangs. Particularly the children in Wyoming, who must learn how to concentrate while in school and get to sleep at night with those gnawing stomach contractions more often than not. And she feels the pain of the parents who, though working full-time, are unable to afford to put food on the table three meals a day.
You should visit her website to understand why she has undertaken this cause. “Food insecurity affects 12 million children in the U.S. and about 23,500 children right here in Wyoming. Research has shown that children who suffer from food insecurity – even once in their lifetime – demonstrate poorer overall health 10-15 years later. In addition to health outcomes, food insecurity has an impact on academic achievement, graduation rates and economic well-being. Wyoming Hunger Initiative knows that childhood hunger is a problem that can be solved, but it must first be understood.” (www.nohungerwyo.org)
On the first lady’s website for her Hunger Initiative, you’ll find heartbreaking anecdotes of children resorting to shoplifting or “transactional relationships” with adults in order to eat. One girl told researchers, “Breakfast really isn’t, like I’d rather save my food so that I can eat, so I can actually sleep, because I can’t sleep when I’m hungry.”
These children often express shame at being hungry. They watch their parents sacrifice their own meals so the children in the family can eat. Their perception is that they are alone, that others have enough food.
But the shame should fall on the rest of us. How can we allow this to happen? Part of the problem is a lack of awareness. There are people in Wyoming who can’t imagine there are hungry children in anything but “Save the Children” commercials. Many rationalize that if there are hungry children, it must be a result of the misfortune of being born to lazy parents.
What is most helpful in Jennie Gordon’s work is the way she is busting those stereotypes. So long as they are perpetuated, childhood hunger will remain just one more hidden shame. Mrs. Gordon is forcing communities to have this conversation, and if communities start talking honestly about the hunger in their own spaces, we can solve this problem.
Our church is what the Presbyterians call “a Matthew 25 church.” That doesn’t simply mean we give food to the food banks. We do. Thousands of pounds each year, as well as financial donations. However, a Matthew 25 church is expected to do more.
While giving to the food bank is good, ending the need for food banks is the goal. People of faith are called to address systemic poverty. This is where lots of folks develop a twitch. When asked to evolve from throwing a few bucks or a couple of cans of beans at the local food bank and move on to discussing laws, public policies and systems that perpetuate poverty and exploit the poor, you start stepping on well-healed toes.
The idea behind Matthew 25 churches is to recognize, “There are structures in our society that all but guarantee that people living in poverty will stay that way.” (https://tinyurl.com/presbyterianmissionpoverty)
For some of Wyoming’s working families, the policies that perpetuate poverty include the failure of the Legislature to expand Medicaid, income disparity, the gender wage gap, and the inability of working people to negotiate wages and benefits. All contribute to food insecurity and hunger.
Jennie Gordon’s courage in starting this conversation empowers communities to start talking. When they do, systems that perpetuate poverty become obvious. Once we see them and how they function, they can be eliminated. The first lady deserves our gratitude.