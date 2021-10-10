Campbell County prosecuting attorney Mitchell Damsky celebrated “Banned Books Week” by threatening to criminally prosecute librarians for putting books on the shelves.
Nazi book burnings didn’t destroy ideas. Damsky thinks burning people will do the trick. He’s threatening librarians with the specter of criminal penalties and possible prison time.
Instead of defending library employees who’ve been subjected to threats of violence, prosecutors are evaluating whether to file criminal charges against them for shelving books written for teens in the section set aside for teens.
This is coupled with threats from county commissioners to “defund” the library as punishment for doing what libraries are supposed to do in a free country: offer the public books, even when they are controversial.
Without the courage his law license demands, Damsky fears breaking bad news to the bigots. They have no case. He wants to employ a special prosecutor from outside, one who won’t be on next year’s ballot.
Gillette is ablaze with anti-LGBTQ hate. Spurred largely by so-called “Christian” pastors, it started when the library scheduled a nationally popular young magician-storyteller to appear. Someone learned she was transgender, and the match was lit.
Death threats were so numerous, the event had to be canceled. But the adrenaline rush felt by the LGBTQ haters took over.
LGBTQ youth are at grave risk of committing suicide because of family and community rejection, as Gillette learned the hard way. The 2016 suicide of 20-year-old Trevor O’Brien could have given the community cause to embrace these kids. Trevor had been bullied mercilessly for years, at times enduring physical assaults. Then someone painted “Fag” on the side of his car. He drove to a local park and took his own life.
The horror of Trevor’s death might have rallied those Christian pastors to preach love of neighbor, even the gay ones. Nope. They waited for a more opportune moment to express hatred toward LGBTQ kids. The library became the frontline of their foul culture war.
Risking that some will judge the book by its title, the books crusaders say are “hard core pornography” include “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, “How Do You Make a Baby” by Anna Fiske, “Doing It” by teen YouTube favorite Hannah Witton, “Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg and “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st century Boy” by Andrew Smiler.
I haven’t read them, but I now have a reading list for my grandchildren as they become teenagers. One of the books won a prestigious Canadian book award for children’s nonfiction.
Each enjoy hundreds of four- and five-star ratings by readers posting opinions on Amazon, including parents using these books to have meaningful conversations about sexual responsibility.
If the county attorney is going to rid the library of books his bigoted constituents believe contain pornography, there’s one he and Pastor Susan Sisti, a leader of the Christian anti-book crusade, should not overlook.
This one I have read. This book provides graphic instructions for how girls can get a husband by dressing nicely, putting on perfume and plying the target with booze so she can seduce him. Want your daughters reading that?
Another of the book’s stories teaches the moral acceptability of women tricking men who have “done her wrong” by becoming prostitutes in order to have sex with him, planning to blackmail him later. The book pronounces her “righteous.”
This book contains titillating descriptions of what one reviewer called “intimate, provocative, mutual, erotic, passionate love.” Surely, neither Sisti nor Damsky want Gillette’s teenagers reading such trash.
The book? It’s the Bible. Don’t worry. It sits on shelves everywhere, gathering dust, but seldom read. Likewise, the targeted five books wouldn’t have been read by so many kids, but for the parents’ crusade.
There are bigger fish to fry. For example, instead of threatening neighbors who happen to be librarians, they could ask their congressmen to regulate the obscenity that Facebook has become. But then, that wouldn’t be as rewarding as targeting their LGBTQ neighbors.