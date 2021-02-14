Twenty-two years ago, near the end of three years of seminary studies, I arrived for the final meeting with my denomination’s committee on the ministry. Across the table was a handful of seasoned pastors whose duty it was to determine my fitness for ordination.
Students met with them annually as our studies deepened, and they tested our understanding of the nature of God and Christ and the role of the church in modern society. Much of the questioning that morning centered on acceptance of others’ beliefs and other people.
They wanted to know how I felt about theological claims of other faiths. They asked my opinion about the exclusivity of Christianity and whether truth can be located in holy texts other than my own. The conversation veered into territory vexing most denominations yet today, the acceptance of gays and lesbians in the life of the church.
My responses evidenced tolerance for the beliefs of others, rejection of the exclusivity of Christianity, and openness to other religious texts. One inquisitor responded with an onslaught of Scripture, including an old standby, John 14:6: “I am the way, the truth and the light. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
I answered that those who rely on that verse must acknowledge the Jesus who is quoted was not a Christian, but a Jew, and could not, therefore, have meant that Christianity is the only way.
Many Christian scholars believe Jesus never spoke those words. They were attributed to him when John was written half a century or more after the crucifixion, used to this very day as an apologetic supporting Christian exclusivity. I argued it is less than persuasive to use the Bible alone to prove the Bible alone is authoritative.
Having since studied the Hebrew Bible more extensively, I regret I wasn’t prepared to note everything Jesus taught came directly from the Bible he read, the Hebrew Bible, what we call the Old Testament. That includes the Great Commandment, the backbone of my views that gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people are a part of God’s creation, entitled to the dignity and love afforded to all of God’s children.
One interrogator interrupted, “Is there anything you do not tolerate?” I replied, “Yes, there is. Intolerance.”
I never knew the final tally of the committee’s secret ballot. My ordination might not have received a unanimous vote, just as my views 20 years hence would not receive a unanimous vote among Christians.
Critical thinking and scholarship are relatively new to Christianity. Nearly 2,000 years have come and gone since the final words of the Bible were written. For 1,800 or more of those years, the church controlled scriptural interpretation. Biblical scholarship began in earnest little more than a century ago. Even today, it is a less-than-welcomed discipline for many clergy. Scholarship frightens those who use the Bible to marginalize others because scholarship exposes the fallacy.
Following social media and political efforts to enshrine Christian orthodoxy into law, one might get the impression there has been a resurgence in Christian intolerance. Conservative Wyoming Christians collude with conservative politicians to swarm legislative hearings to make sure gays and lesbians are subjected to discrimination.
Elsewhere, they promote laws requiring “In God we trust” posters be displayed in schools and public buildings. They support immigration policies that would have prevented Mary and Joseph from finding refuge in Egypt, protecting baby Jesus from Herod’s sword.
They call it “religious freedom,” when what they seek is a license to marginalize “the least of these.”
Using lawmakers to force your views on others reflects what one Christian blogger called “a mental agility that borders on genius yet has the intellectual slothfulness of a tapeworm.” (https://tinyurl.com/y5yfperd)
There are signs that fewer people choose to be part of church. However, religion is not dying, as naysayers prophesize, but intolerant Christianity is in its death throes. A new day is dawning, its sunrise casting bright light on the truth of God’s love, which does not tolerate intolerance.