The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is giving Gov. Mark Gordon another opportunity to decide who he is. So far, he has not been a “Profile in Courage,” humoring extremists who opposed masks and vaccines during the pandemic; letting an anti-trans bill become law, even though he himself deemed it “draconian” and “discriminatory;” and remaining silent as his party is taken over by a member of the Oath Keepers.

Now the Orwellian-named “Freedom Caucus” is pressuring him to carry their water to the book-banning front of the culture war. They called on the Wyoming State Library to divorce itself from the American Library Association.

