Those who believe in truth and separation of church and state gasped when Gov. Mark Gordon named Brian Schroeder to head Wyoming’s Department of Education. The Republican Party stacked the deck with doctrinaire nominees. The governor said his decision came “after much prayer and careful consideration.”
The governor should have prayed earlier for his Republicans to choose nominees who were actually qualified for the job. If he did, the prayer went unanswered. The governor might have prayed for the success of a lawsuit by moderate Republicans to derail the radical effort to undermine Wyoming schools. If offered, that prayer also went unanswered.
William James said, “The reason we pray is simply that we cannot help but pray.” Mark Gordon must have felt that when he saw the list from which he was obliged to appoint a state superintendent of public instruction. Little wonder the governor fell to his knees. What else could he do upon contemplating those three names?
Among them was an ideologue, a former legislator with no education background or other relevant qualifications. Then there was the chair of the Department of Political and Military Science at American Military University, who advised GOP decision-makers that he wanted this job “to help prevent public schools from being used to indoctrinate children with liberal ideologies.”
Finally, there was Brian Schroeder. In an op-ed published last Sunday in the Casper Star-Tribune, Tim Stubson, a former Republican legislator with expertise in education, said Schroeder didn’t move to Wyoming until 2019. Stubson said “My children’s backpacks have seen more of Wyoming schools” than Schroeder. He said Schroeder “spent most of his career as a pastor.”
Gov. Gordon looked over the sad list and fell to his knees. Prayer is personal and confidential, so we don’t know what the governor prayed for. We can hope he prayed for Wyoming’s schools, students and teachers. Hopefully, he prayed for rational parents who want their kids to have a good education. Alas, those prayers may have been rendered meaningless by the statutory process.
It tied God’s hands as much as those of the governor. The choice was never about who would be the best person for the job. That possibility was erased by the Republican Central Committee. It could only be one of the three names the GOP conjured. So it went.
“Double, double toil and trouble; fire burn and caldron bubble. Fillet of a fenny snake, in the caldron boil and bake. Eye of newt and toe of frog, wool of bat and tongue of dog, adder’s fork and blind-worm’s sting, lizard’s leg and howlet’s wing, for a charm of powerful trouble.”
That’s how Wyoming schools got their new superintendent of public instruction.
A fundamentalist Christian with little working knowledge of Wyoming’s public schools and no meaningful relationships with PTAs, public school principals, the Wyoming Education Association, school board members or state legislators, and who has no experience with the state’s school funding needs, might have a tough time doing anything but promoting his own agenda.
That agenda is apparent from a limited worldview created by his narrow, fundamentalist education. Schroeder has a bachelor’s degree from Maranatha Baptist University and a master’s degree in professional counseling from Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University.
In his limited time in Wyoming, he headed a private Christian school in Cody. Its mission statement? “Veritas Academy believes God’s Word is the foundation for all learning. Our curriculum and teaching method provides students a comprehensive application of Scripture in all disciplines.”
He denigrates multiculturalism, which dictionaries define as “the presence of, or support for the presence of, several distinct cultural or ethnic groups within a society.” The man who will direct education in Wyoming says that’s “a bad idea,” falsely claiming, “it’s (sic) latest offspring” is “critical race theory.” Schroeder says that can be remedied by educators “with how we tell our nation’s story.” (https://www.codyveritas.com/school-of-thought/the-divided-states-of-america?fbclid=IwAR0zaaRFlS_aCwVuQAwIw_im20u7ea-XkdrUvMJGc9jwgZ_2RCzqLu362Bw)
Sounds too much like white supremacy and Christian exclusivity. If you’re a praying person, now would be a good time to start praying without ceasing.