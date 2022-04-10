“I’m a little shocked,” Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman told colleagues, describing “something called furries.”
Bostleman explained, “If you don’t know what furries are, it’s where schoolchildren dress up as animals – cats or dogs – during the school day. They meow and bark, and they interact with their school, with their teachers in this fashion. Now, schools are wanting to put litter boxes in the schools for these children to use.”
He asked, “How is this sanitary?”
The better question: “Is this true?” Of course not.
Sen. Bostleman was raised in Superior, Nebraska, a small farming town whose population today is south of 2,000. I’m guessing his salt-of-the-earth Lutheran parents, teachers and neighbors taught him the difference between truth and lies.
His teachers in that rural schoolhouse certainly told him about George Washington chopping down the cherry tree, how young George admitted his transgression. The first president is remembered for saying “I cannot tell a lie.” President Trump’s phrase would be “I cannot tell the truth.”
Bostleman became an apostle. As has Herschel Walker and Harriet Hageman.
Walker could have been remembered as a Heisman Trophy winning all-star football player. He, too, was raised in a small town by salt-of-the-earth parents who taught him not to lie. As Trump’s handpicked candidate for the Senate in Georgia, he’s been assuring voters he’s not just some jock, that he graduated in the top 1% of his class. Now, he admits he didn’t graduate at all. So, he’ll be remembered as just another Trumpian liar.
We have that phenomenon here. A woman with honest rural roots who one would expect knows better becomes opportunistic by saying whatever it takes to earn Trump’s approval. Harriet Hageman so pines to be a congresswoman that she turned against her old friend Liz Cheney, and now can’t find the truth.
Mega-Trump donor Lynn Friess says, “Harriet has Wyoming in her DNA.” If true, there was some genetic manipulation in the generation following Harriet’s father. For a dozen years, he was a citizen legislator in the noblest sense of that title. He spent his life in selfless public service. All who knew him remember his decency, honesty and integrity.
Jim Hageman was as honest as the day is long. I’m sure he taught his daughter the difference between lies and truth. Dishonesty may get you elected to Congress in the Trump era. It’s still disrespectful of people like Jim who believe in the Code of the West.
Harriet was raised better than to support Trump. In 2016, she admitted as much, calling Trump “the weakest candidate,” attributing his success to Democrats she falsely claimed voted in Republican primaries. Before betraying her upbringing, she was painfully honest about Trump, warning Republicans he was “racist and xenophobic.” Harriet recognized the real Trump until becoming blinded by ambition.
Kissing the ring, she claimed Democrats tricked her into opposing Trump. Hageman told the “failing” New York Times, “I heard and believed the lies Democrats and Liz Cheney’s friends in the media were telling at the time, but that is ancient history, as I quickly realized that their allegations against President Trump were untrue.”
Hageman called Trump “the greatest president of my lifetime (her lifetime includes Ronald Reagan’s presidency), and I am proud to have been able to renominate him in 2020. I’m proud to strongly support him today.”
What part of her soul was forfeited? She says we don’t know whether Joe Biden was legally elected president because of 2020 election “fraud.” As an attorney, she’s aware such allegations would mean disbarment if made in a Wyoming courtroom because she is lying.
I quit trying to tell people how to vote long ago. It’s none of my business how you vote.
Just an observation. If Ms. Congressman Wannabee ran in a party-members-only election, where only Wyoming’s Oath-Keeper-led GOP could vote, she might win. Sorry. Wyoming holds public elections. All voters get to be heard, and unfortunately for Ms. Hageman, they will be heard. And most are not fond of dishonest politicians.