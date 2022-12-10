Ripped from the pages of Ripley’s “Believe it or Not:” Legislators who built political careers out of ignoring the needs of low-income families for health insurance are plotting to make state health insurance a benefit of “serving” in the state Legislature.
Remember the Church Lady? Dana Carvey’s iconic character from the old “Saturday Night Live” days. If the Church Lady had followed the Wyoming Legislature over a decade of refusing to expand Medicaid, upon hearing they plan to take care of themselves, s/he would have undoubtedly uttered one of his/her signature phrases.
“Well, isn’t that special?” or “How con-VEEN-ient!” and “We like ourselves, don’t we?”
Even more special and “con-VEEN-ient” are their personal priorities of making service in the Legislature pay better. Another of their ideas is to increase their per diem. The cost of living and inflation have them worried … about themselves.
I understand their arguments. We should all support any reform that would motivate better candidates to run for the Legislature. Retiring state Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, acknowledged she and her colleagues have “talked extensively about the desire to increase the possibility of a broader spectrum of individuals to be able to participate in the Legislature.” She’s correct in arguing that increasing their take home pay is one way of doing that.
But, for elected officials, charity should not begin at home.
To be fair, Rep. Connolly is a consistent supporter of measures like the expansion of Medicaid and other bills that would help her struggling constituents, such as cost-of-living increases for state retirees and increases in the minimum wage.
However, a majority of her colleagues, including some of those who think their own legislative compensation should be higher, have not joined Connolly in fighting for the causes of everyday folks.
Conservative preach about inflation woes, but the only plan they have to address it is to give themselves more money. Today, there are thousands of low-income working families in Wyoming whose most pressing need is not legislation making it attractive to run for the Legislature. They are running for their lives. They are having a difficult enough time simply making ends meet. Buying groceries. Filling their gas tank. Affording health care. Paying for child care.
These folks aren’t planning to run for the Legislature to take care of themselves, but they have a right to expect those who they elect will put the people’s interests ahead of their own. That is what’s supposed to happen, but it isn’t.
Legislators who complain about how much a restaurant meal costs them when they are doing the people’s business should have to stand in line with their constituents at the local food bank for their next meal.
Lawmakers worried about how much that motel room costs them could spend a night at the homeless shelter – if their community is fortunate enough to have one. Instead of increasing their own mileage reimbursement, they should do what some of the people they represent have to do. Call a local church to ask for help with buying enough gasoline to get to work and back home.
Or you could hold fewer meetings. Just saying.
Legislators who don’t believe state retirees deserve a cost-of-living increase to keep up with inflation are discussing whether to use their vote to personally pocket a cost-of-living increase. State retirees have not been given a COLA since 2008. They should be in line for an inflation adjustment ahead of the men and women they elected to serve.
Morally, the fact that Wyoming’s annual inflation rate is in excess of 10% should not be an argument for raising legislative salaries or per diem or to pay for lawmakers’ health insurance. It is, however, a reason for public servants to find a way to help their struggling constituents.
Maybe it’s true that legislators need additional compensation to persuade better candidates to run. If that’s what it takes, count me in – but only after they have tended to the needs of the people they represent.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.