Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

Ripped from the pages of Ripley’s “Believe it or Not:” Legislators who built political careers out of ignoring the needs of low-income families for health insurance are plotting to make state health insurance a benefit of “serving” in the state Legislature.

Remember the Church Lady? Dana Carvey’s iconic character from the old “Saturday Night Live” days. If the Church Lady had followed the Wyoming Legislature over a decade of refusing to expand Medicaid, upon hearing they plan to take care of themselves, s/he would have undoubtedly uttered one of his/her signature phrases.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

