The sponsors of the “Civic Transparency Act” need to be more transparent. All of them are hiding a dirty little secret.
When I was first elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 1970, most legislation was drafted, not by lobbyists or interest groups, but by the executive branch at the direction of the governor. The Legislature figured that as a co-equal branch of government, it should draft its own legislation. The Legislative Service Office was created. Interim committees met throughout the year to draft bills.
Today, too many Wyoming legislators participate in a less-than-transparent scheme where bills are drafted by national radical right organizations who know nothing about Wyoming and can’t be held accountable. They hand them off to lawmakers, together with a set of talking points supporting the bill. Thus, Wyoming politics have become nationalized.
It’s how Lynn Hutchings and her co-sponsors found the “Civic Transparency Act.” They didn’t even come up with the title, much less the bill.
It was written by a rabble-rousing radical who sits around his office at the Manhattan Institute, cynically concocting schemes to create culture wars where none exist. These legislators take their marching orders from Christopher Rufo.
He’s the fellow who stirred up the national debate over critical race theory, inventing incendiary talking points to scare people while completely misleading them about CRT. Now he says, “By moving to curriculum transparency, we will … bait the Left into opposing ‘transparency,’ which will raise the question: What are they trying to hide?”
His Machiavellian skills are admired by people like those who sponsored this bill because they think the voters are too stupid or lazy to understand what is behind their schemes. (https://www.businessinsider.com/critical-race-theory-curriculum-transparency-christopher-rufo-conservative-school-education-2022-3)
The bill is designed to corner opponents. Legitimate arguments against the bill will be met with feigned shock. Proponents say, “How can anyone oppose ‘transparency’? If you are opposed, you must have something to hide.” Rufo’s artificial response continues, “If they have something to hide, let’s speculate about what awful things are going on behind classroom doors.”
See how the ground is fertilized so the right can plant seeds that blossom into lies and allow them to harvest the conspiracy theories? It’s QAnon heaven.
Rufo is taking his vast right-wing conspiracy on the road, encouraging state legislators to do the heavy lifting. Rufo explained his strategy in a tweet. It begins, he said, with the “non-threatening, liberal value” of transparency and leads to giving conservatives a “rhetorically advantageous position.”
Like magic, they become the candidate protecting parents. Their opponents are cast as the candidates protecting subversive teachers.
The left doesn’t think like that. They’re too busy trying to find solutions to health care, infrastructure, income disparity and education. Instead of sitting around thinking cynically about how to fool the voters, they prefer policy discussions.
Let me help. How about a new approach to “civic transparency”? How about a bill that requires lawmakers to become transparent?
Tired of candidates and ambiguous campaign promises? They say things like, “I support improving the quality of education.” Later, we find they actually plan to do more harm than good. How about a “Legislative Transparency Act”?
Within 10 days of making any campaign promise, and 10 days before introducing bills, candidates and legislators must post on their campaign or legislative websites a complete list of all documents, reports, statistics or other information upon which the candidate relied in reaching their conclusions.
Candidates and legislators must identify every person, organization or interest group with whom they discussed the issue, and provide a complete report of all information received during those encounters, listing any expenditure made by the person, organization or interest group to benefit the candidate or legislator, including, but not limited to, meals, travel, conferences and campaign contributions.
The key is remembering that any argument a candidate or legislator makes against the “Legislative Transparency Act” must be met with feigned outrage. “What? You are opposed to transparency? What do you have to hide?” Then I can write columns speculating about what they are hiding.