Writing columns is easier when the Legislature is meeting. Two cases in point. First, Steve Harshman didn’t realize he was unmuted on Zoom when he said, “Chuck Gray, f*** [inaudible]," and "Little f******* [inaudible]” Embarrassing, but it’s not like he slandered Mr. Gray.
Second, during the “waste-of-tax-dollars” special session this week, state Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, compared restrictions on unvaccinated people to the evils of racial segregation. I was so deeply moved that I reimagined Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech as it might be delivered by Senator Biteman:
Two years ago, a great American, Donald Trump, in whose symbolic shadow we stand today, convinced us to ignore COVID-19, to denigrate masks and reject public health experts. Now, a quarter of a million of our fellow citizens are dead.
Though the presidency was stolen from him, we continue to faithfully carry out Trump’s death wishes. We organize tumultuous protests at school board meetings; threaten teachers and board members with losing their jobs and violence; teach our children not to obey school rules; recommend ivermectin, for treating roundworm infections, as preferred to the vaccine; and are convinced that, as my colleague Chuck Gray says, Biden’s vaccine mandates are the greatest threat to the republic since Jan. 6 – oops, I meant Jan. 20.
We have come to our state's Capitol to cash a check. When the architects of our republic wrote the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir, a promise that all people – vaccinated as well as unvaccinated, masked as well as unmasked – would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness at the cost of everyone else’s unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It is obvious that Joe Biden has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as citizens who care nothing for their own health or that of their children or neighbors are concerned. Instead of honoring this obligation, he’s giving the misinformed, radical right a bad check, which has come back marked "insufficient funds."
But we refuse to believe the bank of misinformation is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of the big lies of this nation. So, we come to cash this check – a check that will give us, upon demand, the right to infect others and allow others to infect our children.
This is no time to engage in the luxury of believing science or to take the tranquilizing drug of caring for the well-being of others. Now is the time to descend farther into the dark and desolate valley of nonsense. Now is the time to make illness, ventilators and death a reality for all of God's children.
We must forever conduct our struggle on the lowest planes of willful ignorance. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting facts with alternative facts.
As we walk together, we must pledge that we shall always ignore it when the fake news tells us “COVID-19 hospitalizations hit all-time high“ or “COVID deaths hit new high this week.”
I say to you, my friends, though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the far-right’s illusions. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of our creed: "We hold these truths to be self-evident: all people have rights, but none has responsibilities."
I have a dream that one day, on the plains of Wyoming, the vaccinated will be able to mingle freely with the unvaccinated, school boards will no longer be allowed to care more about my kids than I, and that a state sweltering with the heat of perceived oppression will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice, as we define it.
Bless Senator Biteman for helping us understand how much alike the injustices suffered by people of color are with those experienced by white supremacists of no conscience.