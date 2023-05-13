Braver Angels describes itself as “a 100% volunteer-led movement uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to build new ways to talk to one another, participate in public life, and influence the direction of our nation.”
The organization conducts workshops to “show better ways to disagree and make a public argument for depolarization” and quote Abraham Lincoln. “We are not enemies, but friends. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
I respect what Braver Angels does, and fervently hope it makes a difference in our polarized country. I might find their work more appealing but for studying the Hebrew prophets. Imagine Jeremiah, Isaiah or Ezekiel at a Braver Angels workshop.
Moderator: “With each mass shooting, where do we find common ground?”
Isaiah: “Come, let us reason together.” (Isaiah 1:18)
NRA: “Can we agree our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims?”
Isaiah: “When you spread forth your hands, I will hide my eyes from you; even though you make many prayers, I will not listen; your hands are full of blood.” God “looked for justice, but behold, bloodshed; for righteousness, but behold, a cry!’” (Isaiah 1:15)
Ezekiel: “God said to me, ‘Must they fill the land with violence and continually arouse my anger?’” (Ezekiel 8:17)
Moderator: “OK, how about refugees?”
Trump: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”
Ezekiel: “In you they have treated father and mother with contempt; in you they have oppressed the foreigner and mistreated the fatherless and the widow.” (Ezekiel 22:7)
Moderator: “The book of Jeremiah tells a narrative of Judah and Jerusalem’s destruction that incorporates many different kinds of migration into the story of the people of God. Jeremiah is depicted as an involuntary migrant, forced to abandon the homeland he loves. The book recognizes experiences of migration vary greatly; the cause of displacement, the destination of the displaced, the desire or lack thereof to return, and the impact of this displacement on faith are all deeply personal, even as they form part of a wider picture.” (fullerstudio.fuller.edu/theology/migration-and-the-prophets)
Isaiah: “Let my fugitives stay with you; be a refuge for Moab from the destroyer until the oppressor has gone, destruction has ceased, and the oppressors vanish from the land.” (Isaiah 16:4)
Moderator: “Most states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and Florida, accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states, South Dakota and Wyoming, refusing to do so. “
Isaiah: “Strangers will pasture your flocks, and foreigners will be your farmers and your vinedressers.” (Isaiah 61:5)
Moderator: “Maybe we can find common ground on climate? Jeremiah once wrote about environmental destruction.”
Jeremiah: “I saw the earth and, look, welter and waste, the heavens and their light was gone.” (Jeremiah 4:23)
Rev. John MacArthur, a leading climate change denier: “God intended us to use this planet, to fill this planet for the benefit of man. Never was it intended to be a permanent planet. It is a disposable planet.”
Isaiah: “The earth dries up and withers. The earth lies polluted under its inhabitants; for they have broken the everlasting covenant. Therefore a curse devours the earth.” (Isaiah 24:4-6)
Moderator: “Let’s move on to transgender people.”
Congressman Matt Gaetz: “We had to spend four, five days asking the Chinese spy balloon what its pronouns were before we were willing to shoot it down.”
Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel: “James Baldwin knew the limits to civil conversations. He said, ‘We can disagree and still love one another, unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and a denial of my humanity and right to exist.’”
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.