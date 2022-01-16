While 11 Oath Keepers are charged with sedition for the January 6th insurrection, one of their alleged colleagues, Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne, chairs the search committee charged with seeking a new head of public education for Wyoming.
Jillian Balow decided to cancel her four-year commitment to Wyoming and head for Virginia. Her resignation as state superintendent of public instruction means that instead of voters choosing her successor, it will be decided by the Politburo of the Wyoming Republican Party, whose chair apparently divides his duties between the GOP and anti-government radicals.
These people censured U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for telling the truth and elected a reported member of the Oath Keepers as party leader.
The process, which excludes everyone except members of the GOP state central committee, works like this: They will select three people. Their names will be submitted to the governor, who will choose one from that list.
By law, there are only three qualifications for this important job. You don’t have to be a teacher or have any relevant educational or job experience. You don’t even have to have a college degree or a high school diploma. You need but be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the United States and qualified to vote in Wyoming.
If you meet that low threshold, the only hurdle for a nominee is to pass the scrutiny of the Republican Central Committee. Imagine the kind of “educator” that group will nominate. The Wyoming Republican Party 2020 platform will give you an inkling.
QUOTE: “The traditional family, based on the foundation of marriage between one man and one woman, is the best institution and is the authority on how to provide children with the education and training to develop their potential and prepare them to participate in society and in our government,” and:
QUOTE: “The Wyoming Republican Party supports the teaching of the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Wyoming, the Declaration of Independence, and other United States founding documents as well as the factual history and heritage of the United States in Wyoming schools and the historical evidence of the role of faith and biblical principles in the founding of our nation.”
This platform was adopted before the national Republican Party and its crusaders started the ongoing “book burning” culture war, currently spreading like the Marshall Fire through school districts across the state. You can bet the three nominees will all commit to supporting library book censorship.
Couple that with the reported Oath Keepers membership of the chairman of the Republican Party. That should tell you a lot about what Wyoming’s Republican Party believes when it says it supports “the teaching of the Constitution.” The January 6th insurrection was permissible, even justified, under the Oath Keepers interpretation of the Constitution. Teaching the truth about slavery and racism is not.
If the nominees to replace Balow commit to the GOP platform, which is their litmus test, public schools will be transformed. Imagine how these right-wingers will interpret what it means to teach “the factual history and heritage of the United States in Wyoming schools and the historical evidence of the role of faith and biblical principles in the founding of our nation,” under policies that render “traditional family, based on the foundation of marriage between one man and one woman, the best institution and the authority on how to provide children with the education and training to develop their potential and prepare them to participate in society and in our government.”
The surviver of this conservative limbo dance will take office as Wyoming’s top educator and be far more accountable to the radical minority “Moms for Liberty” than to rational parents and professional standards. They will decide what teachers teach and what books your children read.
Sadly, there is no way to avoid this outcome. It was baked into the cake when voters decided it was more important to elect a Republican than a qualified educator to this consequential job.