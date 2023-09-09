“Wyoming is known as the ‘Equality State’ because of the rights women have traditionally enjoyed here.” So says the state’s official website. Historians say, “Not so.”
The website recounts, “Wyoming women were the first in the nation to vote, serve on juries and hold public office.” That’s the narrative many Wyoming politicians prefer over another, more intellectually defensible review of Wyoming’s past.
In 2000, as the 20th century came to a close and the window opened to a new century, a conclave of the state’s most eminent historians was tasked with agreeing on the top 10 stories of the 20th century. At the time, that was most of the state’s history.
There were scholars and writers like Phil Roberts, Mark Junge, Dave Kathka, Mike Massie, Patty Myers and Roy Jordan, among others. It may well be that never before or since has a group of academic thinkers with as much collective knowledge about Wyoming history gathered in one place with a shared assignment.
Can you imagine the rich conversation and vigorous debate among them? So much history packed in the brains of these men and women, each with the ability to articulate their views and defend their positions with facts and truth. And their conclusion?
The most important story of Wyoming’s 20th century was “the Equality State’s unequal treatment of women.” Jordan, then a history professor at Northwest Wyoming Community College, explained, “There’s been no conviction or commitment to women’s rights throughout our whole history.”
But inequality in the Equality State doesn’t end there. Among the remaining nine slots were “the mistreatment of minorities.” This indictment included a long list of injustices. Heart Mountain. The Black 14. Matthew Shepard’s murder.
Historian Todd Guenther (not part of this panel) admitted most Wyoming people, more than 90% of whom were always white, may say racism does not exist in Wyoming, “but,” he wrote, “it did, and it does.” Guenther wrote of Wyoming lynchings during the first decades of the 20th century, concluding, “A black man’s life wasn’t worth much in the Equality State.”
Another of the top stories of the last century was deemed to be the historic mistreatment of Indians. If historians think that century was difficult for women and other cultural, religious and ethnic minorities, we are not yet a quarter of the way through the next 100 years, and the 21st century is already saying to the 20th, “Hold my beer. You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
During Bibles and Beer, our interfaith Bible study on Monday evenings at Uncle Charlie’s pub, we recently read the 30th chapter of Numbers. It established as the ancient community norm the obligation of daughters to be obedient to the wishes of their fathers, and wives to bend to the wishes of their husbands. Centuries later, wives, daughters, sisters and mothers are still expected to obey the wishes of far-right men.
In the 21st century, that takes the form of laws depriving women the right to make their own health care choices when the issue is choosing whether to become a mother. There are judges and legislators who overturn Roe v. Wade and ban medical abortions while conspiring to also ban contraceptives.
Like the Book of Numbers, this is all based on religious dogma and the need of men to control women, which seems to have an almost primal, even prehistoric genesis.
While forcing women into motherhood, powerful men create a world where women continue to be paid a fraction of what men are paid. These men would, at the same time, deny mothers and children adequate housing, health care and child care.
Coincidentally, another of the top 10 stories of the 20th century was the control exercised over Wyoming affairs by “outside forces.” Back then, it was corporations and the federal government. Today, it is nationally based political cabals, like the so-called “Freedom Caucus” and “Moms for Liberty.” Neither outside force cares about the people of Wyoming, and they certainly don’t want it to be the Equality State.
