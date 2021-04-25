My family is experiencing what many families experience at some point in their lives – a health catastrophe. Before sunrise on March 22, my wife walked into the outpatient surgical center in Laramie. That was the last time she walked, and at this point, it’s uncertain if she will regain the ability to walk.
We thought she’d be home by noon that day. Years of back pain behind her. We planned a summer of walks in the park, hikes at Vedauwoo, fishing and camping with grandchildren, a road trip to Yellowstone.
But, something went awry. In the recovery room following surgery, the nightmare began to unfold. Severe pain. No feeling in her legs. Unable to stand, much less walk.
As days become weeks in the hospital with no end in sight, and she undergoes continuing rehabilitation, the uncertainty mounts, medical bills are extraordinary, and Pat said, “Why me?” quickly answering her own question with, “Well, why not me?”
After all, these things happen to other people every day. Neither she nor her family are immune. Why would we be spared, when individuals and families throughout Wyoming face these kinds of medical catastrophes all the time? There are illnesses and accidents that change people’s lives without any warning.
Tragedies can visit any of us at any time. Even so, there is a difference between us and so many other Wyoming families. There is a great gulf between those who have health insurance and the thousands who do not. While Pat is in a hospital, we do, indeed, worry about whether she will walk again. That worry is sufficient unto itself. What if we also had to worry about getting any care at all?
When it comes to medical care, the U.S. is unlike all other industrialized countries. In the richest country on Earth, simply needing medical care doesn’t mean you get it. For decades, conservatives have fought the idea that everyone deserves health care. They call that socialism. They refuse to raise minimum wages so that working people can afford health care and are loathe to require employers to provide it. They reject offers from the federal government to pay most of the cost to insure those working people.
It’s not like owning a gun. That’s a constitutional right. Getting the health care you need in order to live is a privilege available only to some.
Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about medical bills. Medicare, which conservatives also fought against, assures the hospitals and the medical providers they will be paid. For that reason, and because we can afford a Medicare supplemental insurance policy, Pat is able to receive the care she needs.
But, we both wondered: What must it be like for people who have no insurance? Well, the Wyoming Legislature answered that question. They said, “We really don’t give a damn.”
Perverting the meaning of “public service,” two Laramie County legislators cast the deciding votes, preventing Wyoming from joining 38 other states in expanding Medicaid to cover low-income working families. Senators Anthony Bouchard and Lynn Hutchings, both Republicans, used the authority voters entrusted to them to make sure 25,000 Wyoming citizens will not receive medical care when bad things happen to good people.
Hutchings served more than four decades in the military. She is likely receiving her health care on the taxpayer’s dime. Unbelievably, as she cast the vote that killed Medicaid expansion, Hutchings actually asked aloud whether it was the “proper role” for government to provide “medical care access for our people.”
More disgusting was the way Bouchard celebrated his role in making sure that sick, working people are denied necessary medical care. What kind of a person cheers when people are sentenced to life without possibility of adequate medical care?
As they voted, did these self-proclaimed Christians hear anyone say, “Truly, just as you did it to one of the least of these, you did it to me’?
My wife may or may not walk again, but it’s clear: When it comes to health care, Wyoming is paralyzed.