Theologians are contemplating the question of whether it is acceptable for people of faith to pray for the demise of Vladimir Putin. Put the question another way: “Does the love of neighbor and the turning of the other cheek require Jesus followers to confront evil with pacifism?”
One theological analysis begins with Isaiah 45:7. God says, “I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I, the LORD, do all these things.” Those who believe in biblical inerrancy say this mean God is as responsible for Putin as God is for Mother Teresa.
They would accept that God is as responsible for the killing in Ukraine as God is for the welcoming of the Ukrainian refugees in bordering nations. I am not among them.
It’s called “theodicy,” and it raises the complicated question of how we vindicate divine goodness and providence in the face of the existence of evil. In other words, how can God exist in the same world that suffered the Holocaust?
How can God be all loving and all powerful at the same time in what we are witnessing in Ukraine today?
This is a matter to which many have given considerable thought and prayer. What do I believe? God relinquished God’s power to stop evil when God decided human beings should have free will. It was a power-sharing decision. God could teach good, but humans would decide whether to do good.
God could hope for peace on Earth, goodwill among all, but humans would be able to decide whether God’s hope for the world would be fulfilled.
It’s why the church was forced to develop the doctrine of just war. The theologians figured if war was inevitable, limits should be imposed by the church. After all, the emperors and kings who had influence over the church needed cover when they went to war.
The Christian theory of “just war” has three distinct building blocks. One, human life should not be taken unnecessarily. Two, governments have a duty to protect and defend citizens. Three, sometimes force is required to meet concepts one and two.
The principles of “just war” were inherited by us from Greek and Roman thinkers like Plato and Cicero, and were adopted by Christianity through theologians like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas.
They agreed that military violence is acceptable only when there is no other alternative to protecting the innocent, and then, war must be conducted in an ethical manner. Civilians must be protected if the use of violence is to be justified.
Russian television replays reruns of Hannity and Tucker Carlson’s commentaries to convince Russians that Putin’s war is just. But no rational person believes them. Though Trump praises his friend Putin as “a genius,” he is nothing more than a war criminal. The morally impaired North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn defends Putin, calling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.” Few fellow Republicans share his moral deficits.
Putin’s slaughter of the children of Ukraine is not a “just war” simply because some on Fox News say it is.
If not to actors like them, where do you go to figure this out? Does Scripture help determine whether it is permissible to pray for Putin’s demise?
There are countless imprecatory psalms, i.e., verses asking for God’s destruction of David’s enemies. Psalm 137:9, for example: “How blessed will be the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.”
Perhaps the clearest answer is found in the parable of David and Goliath.
“As the Philistine moved closer to attack him, David ran to meet him. Reaching into his bag and taking a stone, he slung it and struck the Philistine on the forehead. The stone sank into his forehead, and he fell face down on the ground. So, David triumphed over the Philistine with a sling and a stone; without a sword in his hand, he struck down the Philistine and killed him.”
Lord, may Mr. Zelenskyy do unto Mr. Putin as David did unto Goliath. Amen.