Ladies and gentlemen, in this corner, wearing brown trunks with gold stripes, weighing more than it realizes, is the University of Wyoming. And in the other corner, wearing yellow stripes down their backs and black hearts on their sleeves, while weighing more than it deserves, is a collection of ideologues voters elected to the Legislature.
The combatants gather in the center of the ring. The referee instructs there are to be no low blows, and tells the fighters to shake hands and come out fighting.
It’s the fight of the century, not unlike those decades ago in the golden age of professional boxing. Sonny Liston was a monster, a mob-connected heavyweight. His opponent was a decent young man named Floyd Patterson, the world champion. With good reason, the press nicknamed Liston “the bear.” They dubbed Patterson the “rabbit.”
When they fought for the title, the champ was intimidated, like a rabbit. It was obvious he feared Liston might do him irreparable damage. Liston knocked him out 2 minutes and 16 seconds into round one.
Liston was now the champ. His next opponent was Cassius Clay, who became Muhmmad Ali, a confident, brash young man who both Liston and the entire boxing world underestimated. But he was prepared for Liston and shocked them all by making unhappy losers out of the gamblers among the Chicago mobsters.
The night Clay fought Liston, I had a bet with my father, who wanted Liston to close Clay’s mouth. One dollar. My dad went to bed an unhappy man and a dollar lighter. But there is so much more at stake in the upcoming bout between the university and the rightwing extremists.
It’s not clear that the good guys are up to the fight. The “bear” has been training for this fight for a long time. The question is whether it will it meet the “rabbit” or Ali in the battle between the social-warrior extremists and the defenders of academic freedom representing Wyoming’s only university.
Let go of the subtleties. Right-wingers are literalists and not good at grasping metaphors. To be clear, “Sonny Liston” is a metaphor for the religious right and the Freedom Caucus of the Wyoming Legislature. As they prepare for the 12-round championship bout in their future, UW’s president and its board of trustees have to decide whether they will be “the rabbit” or Muhammad Ali.
U-dubb’s administration and trustees have been a little timid recently, reluctant to accept the challenge of an evangelical zealot who hatefully exposed a transgender student to potential shame and worse. When the referee said “Shake hands and come out fighting,” they weren’t sure whether their job was to protect the woman.
When she was put at risk of harassment and/or physical harm, they went to the rule book. After a delay, the university finally decided it had authority to protect a student from threats to her safety.
Their lawyers advised you can’t cry “fire” in a crowded theater. American jurists long ago decided doing so could result in people getting hurt. In the anti-trans environment created by so-called Christians, outing a trans woman against her will equates to crying “fire” in a crowded theater.
UW had a duty to protect her from threats of the religionist who wished her ill. They shouldn’t have been seen weakly wringing their hands before acting.
That gave legislators an opening. Disingenuously, they deflected, alleging the school interfered with the church elder’s freedom of religion by prohibiting him from preaching his religious beliefs. The same extremist lawmakers who previously promised to ban students from gender studies now promised an unprecedented culture war with the university.
Sadly, UW can’t count on a timid governor to be in their corner. The university administration, board and alumnae must step up. This is an epic political fistfight to protect academic freedom, the university’s commitment to diversity and Wyoming’s reputation. We know who ”the bear” is and will learn whether UW is a metaphor for “the rabbit” or Muhammad Ali.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.