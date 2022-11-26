Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

An Oklahoma judge ruled a lawsuit filed by survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre will be heard by a jury. The decision recognizes reparations have traditionally been paid to those who have been harmed by the behavior of the powerful.

Then there’s the Treaty of New Echota, signed by President Andrew Jackson, guaranteeing the Cherokee Nation a non-voting seat in Congress. Ranking members of Congress indicate the treaty may finally be enforced.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus