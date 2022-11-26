An Oklahoma judge ruled a lawsuit filed by survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre will be heard by a jury. The decision recognizes reparations have traditionally been paid to those who have been harmed by the behavior of the powerful.
Then there’s the Treaty of New Echota, signed by President Andrew Jackson, guaranteeing the Cherokee Nation a non-voting seat in Congress. Ranking members of Congress indicate the treaty may finally be enforced.
Reparations are nothing new. Congress granted reparations to Japanese Americans imprisoned in places like Heart Mountain during World War II. Survivors received $20,000 and a formal apology from President Reagan.
In the 1990s, big tobacco corporations were ordered to pay billions as reparations for the health problems and medical costs caused their lust for profits.
Thousands die each year from opioid overdoses. Courts are determining how many billions drug manufacturers will pay in reparations to cover the cost of public health care, treatment facilities, law enforcement, criminal justice and jail expenses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated reparations at $75 billion per year.
In 1937, the government paid $4.5 million in reparations to the Eastern Shoshone for having forced them to share the Wind River Indian Reservation with the Northern Arapaho in 1878.
The 9/11 terrorist attack victims received $38 billion in reparations from the government, charities and insurance companies.
After President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, white slaveholders lined up for their share of the $900,000 Congress appropriated to pay reparations for “taking of their property.” That’s $20.5 billion in today’s value.
See the symmetry? The reparations paid to slaveowners sounds like a reasonable opening offer to settle claims of descendants of slaves who were promised 40 acres and a mule, but didn’t even get that, though the government gave free land to white colonizers under the Homestead Act of 1862.
“Heretical” is a good word to describe the failure to pay slavery-related reparations. Reparations for the other victims described above are without biblical imprimatur, which the slaves of the American South received from the Word of God.
When God tells Moses to demand the slaves’ freedom, God is clear. The Israelites will not leave Egypt emptyhanded. God is explicit. “I will stretch out my hand and smite Egypt with all the wonders which I will do in it; after that he will let you go; and when you go, you shall not go empty, but each woman shall ‘ask’ of her neighbor, and of her who sojourns in her house, jewelry of silver and of gold, and clothing, and you shall put them on your sons and on your daughters; thus you shall despoil the Egyptians." (Exodus 3)
“Thus they despoiled the Egyptians.” (Exodus 12) It was what my friend Jason Bloomberg calls “400 years of back wages.” It’s where they got the gold to build the sanctuary the way God instructed in the 25th chapter of Exodus.
It’s time for America to pay its largest outstanding debts. Land needs to be restored to the native peoples, perhaps in the form of granting them millions of acres of public lands. And reparations must be paid to the descendants of slaves.
If you learned the government swindled your grandaddy out of his ranch 150 years ago, you’d probably demand reparations. None would question the obligation of a rancher to pay the hired hands who helped build a successful cattle operation.
Why should the slaves who built the economy of the southern states and contributed to the foundation of the New York banking institutions go away empty handed?
Jesus said that to whom much is given, much is expected, which is another way of saying that from whom much was taken, much should be returned.
Don’t get bogged down in the details about how it would be done. Let’s just agree to have an honest conversation about the matter. The details will take care of themselves once we agree on the morality of making things right.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.