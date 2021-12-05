We’ve tried civil conversations. Enough is enough. It’s time to make villains of those who volunteered to make sure the pandemic doesn’t end, i.e., the unvaccinated.
You’ve made your pointless point. You’ve put your most selfish self first, refusing to protect others, spewing lies and misinformation. You’ve persuaded a spineless governor to side with the virus to protect your ill-conceived “rights,” rather than the health of the people.
You created a crisis for health care providers. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s precious and costly ICU beds and ventilators are used by the unvaccinated. You monopolize critical resources and run up our insurance costs. Look at what you’ve wrought.
As of Nov. 29, there were 38 COVID patients hospitalized at CRMC. Only two were fully vaccinated, one partially. All the rest were you and your ilk, including the six in the ICU and the three on ventilators. Eight have been hospitalized for more than a month.
What kind of person makes choices with the intent of harming others? If you are one of the unvaccinated, look in the mirror.
You’ve listened to stupid or dishonest people claim the vaccine inserts computer chips in your body so the government can track you. News flash: Your Social Security number already serves that purpose.
You listened to a silly little man known for prevarication say that swallowing bleach is better than the vaccine or that maybe we could just inject ultraviolet light or heat or disinfectant into the human body to kill the coronavirus. Some of you even gave it a shot.
Now we learn from Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, that Trump knew he was infected when he debated Joe Biden and hosted veterans and dozens of his own party at the White House announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Many of them promptly tested positive as the “Typhoid Mary” of our times blithely spread the disease.
That’s the kind of unprincipled person Trump is and the kind of selfish cult he created of people who are willing to expose others to this deadly virus by refusing to be vaccinated.
You worked overtime to find the wackiest possible excuses for refusing the vaccine. You know who you are. First, you said the whole thing was a hoax, calling it “the scamdemic.” When you or your mother or elderly grandfather died from it, that no longer washed. So, you went ‘aGoogling.
Many Americans blamed the Chinese or the doctors in the local hospital, whom you said were only in it for the money. Among those you’ve chosen to believe is world-class liar Tucker Carlson, who, by the way, is vaccinated. Tucker told his audience of buffoons that more people have died from the vaccine than from the virus. But then, some of you believe JFK will soon return and usher Trump back into the White House. If so, I hope JFK is vaccinated.
You were warned that the longer you refuse the vaccine, the more likely it is that increasingly deadly variants will follow. Now it’s happening. Black Friday was when South Africa announced the discovery of the variant spreading rapidly through their country on its way to your neighborhood, workplace and school. The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm.
This is on you.
That same day, the stock market experienced the biggest sell-off of the year. People who rely on facts to guide business decisions can’t afford to listen to Tucker Carlson. They need the truth. And the truth is that more economic trouble is ahead, perhaps even business shutdowns, mask mandates and job losses because of the unvaccinated.
Thanks must be given a governor who prefers the flat-earth vote over doing his job. Because of his lack of leadership, Wyoming remains near the top for the rate at which irresponsible people remain unvaccinated. While ICU beds fill and ventilators are inserted in the sickest patients, Mark Gordon sues Biden to prevent him from protecting those who won’t protect themselves.
It is truly villainous, given what is at stake.