What a week. You knew there’d be trouble when those two parades were synchronized. Jesus, humbly entering from one side of town on the back of a lowly donkey; Pilate from the other, in all the regalia of empirical power.
Pilate’s presence at Passover was the emperor’s admission that Jesus had the power. The most awesome military regime of its time was afraid of this peasant rabbi. The empire had all the tools of warfare, but Jesus had the strength of wordfare.
The week witnessed a test of nerves between an emperor who saw himself as a god and a God who wielded the power of bestowing new life. Rome brought fear. Jesus taught love. It is the same clash that has engaged the world from the beginning of time.
History is replete with examples of crowds cheering love one day and calling for death the next. Humans totter between fear and love, and fear is the default too often.
Jesus devotes the last week of his life on Earth to teaching love to his disciples and his adversaries alike. The lofty words of love notwithstanding, even the most religious must be reminded that the greatest commandment is to love God and to love others as we love ourselves, and that all the other commandments rest on those two.
Any interpretation of biblical law that does not lead to love of God and God’s creation is misleading the one doing the interpreting.
Then, on the night he was betrayed, Jesus and a dozen other Jews gather for the first Last Supper. Leonardo DaVinci’s iconic portrait aside, they couldn’t have gathered round a dinner table without a stray dog roaming the floor for the scraps that fall from the master’s table.
Equally hard to imagine is how a gathering of Jews was converted by church doctrine into a Christians-only ritual, or, to be more correct, for some, a ritual in which only certain Christians are allowed to share the bread and wine. Someone missed the point.
Look who’s there. Kind of reminds one of heaven and how surprised we may be to see who gets through that gate.
Among those sharing the Passover meal, there are no Christians. Christianity was a couple of centuries in the future. Christian exclusivity had not been conjured when those 13 Jews took a seat at the table in the upper room. Sharing the communion is a man on his way to betray Jesus and another who would deny even knowing who Jesus was and a group of men who will flee at the first scent of danger.
That is the parable of the Last Supper. Being in communion with those who do not share your hopes for the world. As the authors of the book “After Jesus-Before Christianity” put it, “Good things happen when people alienated from one another eat together.” Creating community in radically shocking ways reigns in divisiveness.
Jesus says something astounding. “Truly, whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do.”
Now, it’s important that my fundamentalist friends keep this in mind. The man speaking is not a Christian. He cannot be speaking about limiting himself or others to Christian exclusivity. He cannot be understood to mean that “whoever believes in me” will define the listener as a Christian.
This is the universal Jesus who teaches love of God and neighbor and says anyone who can accomplish that feat will do greater things in their life than Jesus did in his.
He’ll be arrested. His death certificate will name the same cause of death listed for any of thousands of others found guilty of sedition in the Roman Empire. Crucifixion. The meaning of his death arises from sacrificing his life for what he believes God wants for the world.
This is what it means to be born again.
This morning, we went to his tomb. Lo, it was empty. Life is great. Resurrected life, even better. He is risen indeed.