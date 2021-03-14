Would you reconsider some of your religious beliefs if it meant bringing “peace on Earth, goodwill to all”? That was the promise. Right? At Jesus’s birth, angels announced they were “bringing good news of great joy for all the people.” Not some. All.
In my childhood church, questioning was frowned upon. Jesus was God. We learned that in Sunday school. For 48 years, it never occurred to me that it was questionable. Years later, while in seminary, I realized we’re all guessing, and God expects us to wrestle with our beliefs. When they come too easy, they’re probably off base.
Then I took a course from Marcus Borg, reading his book “Meeting Jesus Again for the First Time.” I wrestled with my beliefs and discovered a scholarly search for the historical Jesus led to a life committed to his teachings, inspired by the thought that Jesus was fully human. After all, it would be no great feat for God to confront crucifixion and remain true to God’s cause. But, a human who was willing to risk a cruel death to do God’s will? That’s inspirational.
God could easily feed multitudes with a few fishes and a couple of loaves. A human, so persuasive he could convince people to share what they have, now that’s something we can aspire to emulate.
The concept envisioned in the title “Son of God,” describes humans with a uniquely Spirit-led relationship with God, e.g. what the world witnessed between God and Martin Luther King, God and Gandhi, God and Moses, Isaiah and Muhammad, among others.
Through prayer and study, I understand now that Jesus was fully human before doctrinaire believers conducted a coup, before Paul produced Christian exclusivity.
Lutheran pastor and professor of world religions at Penn State Jeffrey Butz wrote “The Brother of Jesus and the Lost Teachings of Christianity.” Butz argues that if the Jewish Jesus and his brother James prevailed against Paul, “It is quite likely such atrocities as the Crusades, the Inquisition and the Holocaust would never have transpired.” Add to the sad list atrocities committed against Native peoples and the enslavement of Africans.
One need not look beyond today’s news to see how badly in need of repair is the relationship between Christians and the other Abrahamic faiths. It starts with Jesus’s vision. What kind of world did Jesus envision? There are two answers – one offered by the historical Jesus, another by the doctrinal Jesus.
Neither of the Jews – Jesus nor James – intended to start a new religion. Butz argues Jesus wanted nothing more than for Abraham’s descendants to live together in peace as one family in God’s kingdom on Earth. Dogmatic theologians erected a wall: Christians on one side, Jews and Muslims on the other. The notion that Jesus is God caused divisions Jesus never intended.
Butz calls it “the wall of estrangement.” That doctrine violates both Jewish and Islamic monotheistic belief that there is only one God, a belief Jesus would have shared as a devout Jew. The post-Easter Christian insistence that Jesus is God is the basis for Christian exclusivity, the core of historic anti-Semitism and disdain for our Abrahamic siblings.
Episcopalian Bishop John Shelby Spong, says that every few centuries Christians should hold a garage sale, rifling through old dogmas and decide what to keep and what to discard. If an ancient belief does not lead us to love others, let it go.
Consider how many problems our world faces that could be resolved if man-made religious doctrines gave way to God’s love of all. The extraordinarily God-connected human, who the post-crucifixion Christians turned into a God, would likely be willing to relinquish the title if it meant accomplishing what he came to do, bring peace on Earth, goodwill to all.
Let’s let Jesus be Jesus and God be God.
Some consider people like Borg and Butz heretics. However, there’s a better-than-even chance they are, like Jesus, peacemakers. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons and daughters of God.”